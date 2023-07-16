FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday was an uplifting day at McLeod Health and Fitness Center — a very uplifting day as the facility played host to the Palmetto Classic USA Powerlifting Regional Qualifier.

Competitors each did a bench press, squat and dead lift.

The event was full in more ways than one — 84 lifters and 84 slots for them plus 150 chairs filled and spectators standing upstairs and downstairs to watch the action.

"We have quite a few lifters in it and they're going extremely well," said Tory Zwansiger of McLeod lifters in the competition. "They're excited about it. The idea around this was to get local lifters a place for them to lift and compete and get more people involved in the sport and lifting in general."

The regional meet included lifters from both Carolinas and Georgia, he said.

This is the second year running that the center has played host to a lifting competition.

"Last year was the Five Bar and this year we were able to get the Palmetto Classic here, which is an already established event and bigger event and since the venue worked out so well last year we were able to get the event here this year which is a much larger meet and it's going to give us much more exposure," Zanswiger said.

This is the biggest such meet he can remember coming to Florence, Zanswiger said.

"For as long as I've lived here, and I've been here since 1996, there hasn't been anything remotely close to anything like this. It's usually just a small local meet," he said.

The fitness center, he said, is set up with all the amenities needed to play host to such meets from wi-fi to seats to standing room.

"Each athlete gets three attempts to put up their highest score in each one of the disciplines," said Heather Faas, meet director and owner of Titus Strength and Fitness in Summerville. "At the end of the day whoever has the highest total in that weight class will win. After all of that is said and done we'll put everybody in classes, male and female together, to see who is the best power lifter per pound."

Saturday's event also included five Special Olympics lifters.

"A couple of them can, yes," Faas said of competing with other lifters. "The biggest thing we deal with is the listening aspect and coordination and sometimes putting all of that together on the platform with all the weight on them but they rally. They're really, really strong and they love to come train with me every week and it's something they're very passionate about."

This is going great," Faas said of the meet after several of her lifters competed. "We love this facility. They're pull out all the stops for us and being so helpful."

Winners in Saturday's competition will advance to the nationals, she said.