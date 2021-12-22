WIC recipients to get more money for fruits, vegetables

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Participants of the South Carolina Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) can cash in on extra healthy fruits and vegetables until spring 2022.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which manages the state’s WIC program, Wednesday announced that a temporary cash value benefit increase announced in the fall has been extended from Dec. 31 to March 31.

Benefit increases for healthy foods are credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers. The benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases will remain at the following amounts for qualifying families:

$24 for children

$43 for pregnant and postpartum women

$47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women

“Typically, (benefits) are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” said Berry Kelly, State WIC director. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC families’ futures.”

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide. The program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age five, and WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health care services.