Widow: I want justice for my husband killed in a hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alyssa Davison has a message for the driver who struck and killed her husband Wednesday night and then drove off.

Levi Davison died after he was struck outside his vehicle on East Palmetto Street near Tremont Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“I just want this person brought to justice. How do you hit somebody and just drive away?” Alyssa Davidson said.

A flashing message board now sits to the side of East Palmetto Street alerting drivers to the hit-and-run death and calling for anybody who knows something or saw something to contact the Highway Patrol.

“We were talking. I was in the hospital. He’s from Colorado and not familiar with the area. I was trying to give him directions and he was mid-sentence and the phone shut off,” she said.

She said their last conversation ended about 9:15 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area about 9:32 p.m.

Levi Davison was a 21-year U.S. Army veteran who had been married to Alyssa eight months.

“We met in Texas. I have six children so we came back here to have a life,” she said.