Widow: I want justice for my husband killed in a hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alyssa Davison has a message for the driver who struck and killed her husband Wednesday night and then drove off.
Levi Davison died after he was struck outside his vehicle on East Palmetto Street near Tremont Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
“I just want this person brought to justice. How do you hit somebody and just drive away?” Alyssa Davidson said.
A flashing message board now sits to the side of East Palmetto Street alerting drivers to the hit-and-run death and calling for anybody who knows something or saw something to contact the Highway Patrol.
“We were talking. I was in the hospital. He’s from Colorado and not familiar with the area. I was trying to give him directions and he was mid-sentence and the phone shut off,” she said.
She said their last conversation ended about 9:15 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area about 9:32 p.m.
Levi Davison was a 21-year U.S. Army veteran who had been married to Alyssa eight months.
“We met in Texas. I have six children so we came back here to have a life,” she said.
She said their truck had brake problems earlier in the day and they had taken it to a mechanic for repairs.
“While I was talking with him he said the brakes weren’t doing what they were supposed to do,” she said.
She said the crime-scene photos show he pulled the truck well off the road and he too was well off the road when he got out to check on the brakes and was killed.
“Had somebody called when they hit him, they could have tried to resuscitate him, but they didn’t even give him that option,” she said.
“I just want these people, who ever hit him, to be identified and held accountable,” she said.
To report information on the crash people can dial *HP on their cell phone, go online to crimesc.com or call the Highway Patrol at 1-800-768-1505 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.