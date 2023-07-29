HARTSVILLE, S.C. — When asked what his favorite part of the Week in the Wild Summer Camp at Kalmia Gardens, a big smile covered the face of 11-year-old Owen Stellingworth.

“Everything,” he responded, loudly and with great excitement. “It’s all fun and you learn a lot about nature and the environment.”

Stellingworth was one of more than a dozen rising fifth-and sixth-graders who connected with nature during the week-long camp at the 35-acre public botanical garden located in Hartsville and maintained by Coker University.

The campers hiked on Kalmia’s many walking trails, took part in programs about plants and animals native to the area, played games and made nature-related crafts.

Wednesday, the group gathered in the greenhouse to create their own succulent pots.

“Succulent plants thrive in sunlight and they don’t mind being crowded with other plants,” Master Gardener Susan Harvey told the youngsters as they worked in flowers pots they had decorated.

“I just like working with flowers and plants,” said Natalie Ferrell, who was attending Week in the Wild for her second year.

The fifth and six-grade group was the final week of the camp, which began in early July and is open to students in first grade through sixth. This is the 16th year Kalmia Gardens has hosted the Week in the Wild camps.

“This year has been terrific,” said Assistant Director Elizabeth Floyd. “We’ve had a lot of return campers this year and there were several first timers in the younger groups, so that’s a good thing. It’ seems everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Floyd said the recent hot temperatures were not a problem.

“We limited our time outside, made sure everyone stayed hydrated and enjoyed popsicles,” she said.

Each day of the week-long camp the campers had primary class and project. Monday, they made their own min- tapestries using a fish printing technique. Tuesday’s project was making a pet rock habitat. The campers received a visit from Gera Cuypers of the Clemson Extension who talked to them about the water cycle. Friday, a visit from Holly Sellars from the Black Creek Wildlife Center was planned.

Eleven-year-old Sophie Copeland said she was sad because this will be the last year she can attend Week in the Wild. This was her third year being part of the camp.

“I’ll miss it,” she said. “I’m sure I’ll still come back to Kalmia Gardens a lot.”

Floyd, who attended Week in the Wild as a youngster, said she and Director Dan Hill have discussed the idea of adding a camp for teenagers.

“We certainly want to keep them interested, that’s for sure,” she said.

Visit Kalmia Gardens online at www.kalmiagardens.org.