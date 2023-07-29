Kim Wilkerson was unanimously elected to a second term as chair of the Clemson University Board of Trustees.

A member of the board since February 2010, Wilkerson begins a second two-year term effective immediately.

“I’m honored to continue in this role and remain humbled by the opportunity to serve my alma mater in this capacity,” Wilkerson said. “I thank my colleagues on the Board for their support and confidence as well as their commitment and passion for our students and this University.”

During her two years as chair, the university has launched Clemson Elevate, its new strategic plan.

Wilkerson graduated from Clemson University in 1980 with a bachelor of science degree in financial management. She recently retired from her role as South Carolina president and managing director for Bank of America. Wilkerson was the first woman to be named president of a South Carolina bank and is the first woman to lead the Clemson Board of Trustees as chair.

FY24 budget approved

The board approved a $1.94 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The FY24 budget reflects the university’s continued focus on strategic revenue growth and cost management. The administration highlighted enhanced analytical tools to support decision-making and continued refinement of the University’s budget development approach, which is expected to have long-term benefits.

Earlier this summer the board approved a freeze of tuition and fees for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduates, marking the fourth consecutive year of no tuition increase for South Carolina residents.

Additional board actions

During its 2023 summer quarterly meetings, the board's compensation committee approved the hiring of the university’s founding dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Steven Marks, and the promotion of Tanju Karanfil, previously vice president for research, to senior vice president for research, scholarship and creative endeavors.

The compensation committee also approved salary adjustments for Vice President of Advancement Brian O’Rourke; College of Science Dean Cynthia Young; College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences Dean Anand Gramopadhye; and Vice President for Public Service and Agriculture George Askew.

Additionally, the board granted construction approval to the Bryan Mall/Manning Hall renovation project and the Athletics Performance and Wellness Center, as well as a beautification project of the Reflection Pond in the center of campus. It also provided initial approval of renovations to Littlejohn Coliseum and Swann Pavilion.

The board also renewed affiliation agreements for IPTAY and the Clemson University Foundation.