Will Henderson is Hartsville Firefighter of the Year

Henderson said he tries to help people, whatever the situation, whether it is a wreck or home fire.

“We are called to help people deal with some of their worst experiences. It is a big deal to them, and we need to show love and compassion,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he has always been a person to give back to his community.

“I love this town; I love this department,” Henderson said. “I was a volunteer baseball coach for a handful of years.”

He played baseball in school and is a member of Masonic Lodge 173.

Henderson is owner with his father of Henderson Supply and Henderson Ace Hardware.

He and his wife, Brittany, are in the process of opening a child daycare business. Henderson said it has been two years in the works, and they just broke ground.

Henderson and his wife have two children, a daughter, 5, and a son, 2. He said the day his son was to enter daycare it closed. He said his wife had to quit her teaching job of seven years to take care of the children.

“We saw a need,” he said.