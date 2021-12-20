Will Henderson is Hartsville Firefighter of the Year

HARTSVILLE – William “Will” Henderson earned the recognition of his fellow firefighters at the Hartsville Fire Department and was named Firefighter of the Year at the annual Christmas party Dec. 2.
“I was kind of shocked and speechless, which doesn’t normally happen to me,” Henderson said. “I was at a loss for words. It could have been anyone on our team. It was nice and humbling to be voted on by my peers.”
Henderson said this is the first time that he has received the award.
With the recognition came a trophy, a gift certificate and bragging rights for a year.
Henderson was recently promoted to volunteer lieutenant.
“That was an honor, too,” he said. “We are a small department, and we have to do it all.”
A volunteer firefighter for nearly six years, Henderson was moved to join the fire department after seeing the care and compassion its members gave his grandfather, William Keith Henderson, when he was alive and required help. He said his grandfather had one of the alert necklaces and had an emergency. The fire department came to his aid.
“The care they took of him shined a little light,” Henderson said. “Their compassion sparked a desire in me to become one.”
Henderson said he tries to help people, whatever the situation, whether it is a wreck or home fire.
“We are called to help people deal with some of their worst experiences. It is a big deal to them, and we need to show love and compassion,” Henderson said.
Henderson said he has always been a person to give back to his community.
“I love this town; I love this department,” Henderson said. “I was a volunteer baseball coach for a handful of years.”
He played baseball in school and is a member of Masonic Lodge 173.
Henderson is owner with his father of Henderson Supply and Henderson Ace Hardware.
He and his wife, Brittany, are in the process of opening a child daycare business. Henderson said it has been two years in the works, and they just broke ground.
Henderson and his wife have two children, a daughter, 5, and a son, 2. He said the day his son was to enter daycare it closed. He said his wife had to quit her teaching job of seven years to take care of the children.
“We saw a need,” he said.
A native of Hartsville, Henderson said he was born at Byerly Hospital. He lived with his parents until he was 22 and then moved four houses down.