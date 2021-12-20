 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Will Henderson is Hartsville Firefighter of the Year
0 Comments

Will Henderson is Hartsville Firefighter of the Year

  • 0
Will Henderson is Hartsville Firefighter of the Year

William 'Will' Henderson is named Firefighter of the Year for the Hartsville Fire Department. The award was presented at the annual Christmas party on Dec. 2.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE – William “Will” Henderson earned the recognition of his fellow firefighters at the Hartsville Fire Department and was named Firefighter of the Year at the annual Christmas party Dec. 2.

“I was kind of shocked and speechless, which doesn’t normally happen to me,” Henderson said. “I was at a loss for words. It could have been anyone on our team. It was nice and humbling to be voted on by my peers.”

Henderson said this is the first time that he has received the award.

With the recognition came a trophy, a gift certificate and bragging rights for a year.

Henderson was recently promoted to volunteer lieutenant.

“That was an honor, too,” he said. “We are a small department, and we have to do it all.”

A volunteer firefighter for nearly six years, Henderson was moved to join the fire department after seeing the care and compassion its members gave his grandfather, William Keith Henderson, when he was alive and required help. He said his grandfather had one of the alert necklaces and had an emergency. The fire department came to his aid.

“The care they took of him shined a little light,” Henderson said. “Their compassion sparked a desire in me to become one.”

Henderson said he tries to help people, whatever the situation, whether it is a wreck or home fire.

“We are called to help people deal with some of their worst experiences. It is a big deal to them, and we need to show love and compassion,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he has always been a person to give back to his community.

“I love this town; I love this department,” Henderson said. “I was a volunteer baseball coach for a handful of years.”

He played baseball in school and is a member of Masonic Lodge 173.

Henderson is owner with his father of Henderson Supply and Henderson Ace Hardware.

He and his wife, Brittany, are in the process of opening a child daycare business. Henderson said it has been two years in the works, and they just broke ground.

Henderson and his wife have two children, a daughter, 5, and a son, 2. He said the day his son was to enter daycare it closed. He said his wife had to quit her teaching job of seven years to take care of the children.

“We saw a need,” he said.

A native of Hartsville, Henderson said he was born at Byerly Hospital. He lived with his parents until he was 22 and then moved four houses down.

He attended Hartsville High School and graduated from Lee Academy. He said he attended college for one semester but it wasn’t for him.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education
Local News

Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette issued a challenge to those attending the Darlington County Economic Development Summit Tuesday afternoon. Evette, a Republican who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018, moderated a panel at the summit held Tuesday morning at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center on the campus of Coker University. 

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice
Local News

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest South Carolina Court of Appeals justice was sworn into office Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty administered the office of oath to former 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Jay Vinson Jr. during the ceremony.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert