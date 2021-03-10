Willard Dorriety endorses William Schofield in Florence City Council race

FLORENCE, S.C. — The chairman of the Florence County Council has weighed in on the Florence City Council District 1 race.

Republican William Schofield, one of two candidates running in the district 1 race, announced Wednesday morning that he had been endorsed by Willard Dorriety Jr.

"I look forward to being able to work on things to make Florence and our surrounding area better. Because we are the key to the Pee Dee and we need Florence to grow as well as Florence County and the surrounding areas," Dorriety said.

Schofield said he admired Dorriety's "steadfast commitment" to the city and county and for being fiscally conservative while striving to meet the needs of the residents of the county. He added that the relationship between the city and county is vital to continue economic development, reduce crime, and keep taxes low.

He faces Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in the March 30 general election.

