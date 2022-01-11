Willard Dorriety: Florence County Council will not vote for a mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County will not be implementing a mask mandate.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. addressed mask mandates during the beginning of his speech to the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday evening.

"No, we do not legislate," Dorriety said. "The only thing I know that we might legislate is we will not vote for a mask mandate. I can tell you that now."

Dorriety's declaration drew applause from the packed house of Republicans attending the meeting at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex.

He added that the Florence County Council would recommend that people get vaccinated and that people wear a mask if they see fit.

"But that's your choice," Dorriety said. "That's what Florence County Council will do in that situation. That's what we've done in the past. Of course, I'm only one vote but I think we've done this before and I think my council present with me tonight will agree with me."