Willard Dorriety: Florence County Council will not vote for a mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County will not be implementing a mask mandate.
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. addressed mask mandates during the beginning of his speech to the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday evening.
"No, we do not legislate," Dorriety said. "The only thing I know that we might legislate is we will not vote for a mask mandate. I can tell you that now."
Dorriety's declaration drew applause from the packed house of Republicans attending the meeting at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex.
He added that the Florence County Council would recommend that people get vaccinated and that people wear a mask if they see fit.
"But that's your choice," Dorriety said. "That's what Florence County Council will do in that situation. That's what we've done in the past. Of course, I'm only one vote but I think we've done this before and I think my council present with me tonight will agree with me."
Also attending the meeting were Vice Chairman Kent Caudle and Councilmen Jerry Yarborough Jr. and Toney Moore. Together with Councilmen Roger Poston and Buddy Brand, the Republicans hold a 6-3 advantage on the county council.
Dorriety's comments on mask mandates come one day after the Florence City Council voted 5-2, along party lines, to approve a mask mandate within the city.
Ultimately, neither council's actions affect the other. So, the city can have and enforce a mandate but outside of the city no one is required to wear a mask.
Dorriety then entered into long discussion about the county's budget including how the county funds its various programs. He also praised the second and third penny sales tax for helping the county. Dorriety also mentioned the economic developments going on including the $100 million invested in the county last year and the new county industrial parks.
Dr. Garrett Barton, Seventh Congressional District candidate, and state Senate candidates Jay Jordan, currently a state representative, and Mike Reichenbach also addressed the Republicans.