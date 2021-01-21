Willard Dorriety reelected Florence County Council chairman

He also thanked the county's employees and added that those employees make the county council look good.

Caudle said it was an honor to be on the council.

"This is something that I didn't know would ever occur," Caudle said. "I had a longtime ambition to serve. The gentlemen that I serve with, thankfully we're not involved in the heavy politics like you see on TV and in the national news and others."

Caudle added that the councilmen were there to serve and he was there to serve alongside them. He called serving one of the highest honors of his life and thanked the voters of Council District 5 for their support.

Council District 5 includes the central part of the county including some of the south Florence suburbs and the town of Coward.

Caudle added that he hoped the council would continue to take a business-like approach to the county's business. Caudle also said he enjoyed serving.

Poston said it was an honor to continue to serve with the gentlemen on the county council. He added that he wanted to thank everyone in Council District 2 for allowing him to continue to serve.

Council District 2 includes the southeastern part of the county including the city of Johnsonville and the town of Pamplico.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.