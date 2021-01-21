Willard Dorriety reelected Florence County Council chairman

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council will have the same leader for the first time in three years.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously to reelect Willard Dorriety Jr. as chairman and H. Steven DeBerry IV as vice chairman at their meeting held Thursday morning.
The council also unanimously elected Waymon Mumford, a Democrat representing Council District 7, which includes the central northern part of the county, to serve as secretary/chaplain.
Dorriety, a Republican representing Council District 9, which includes most of west Florence, was nominated to serve another year as chairman by Councilman Kent C. Caudle. His nomination was seconded by Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
There were no other nominations for the position.
Dorriety served as chairman in 2020. Mumford served in 2019. And Caudle served from 2017 to 2018.
DeBerry, a Republican representing Council District 6, which includes the northeastern part of the county, was nominated to serve as vice chairman by Councilman Roger M. Poston. His nomination was seconded by Brand.
There were no other nominations for the position.
Dorriety served as vice chairman from 2017 through 2019.
Mumford was nominated to serve as secretary/chaplain by Councilman Alphonso "Al" Bradley. His nomination was seconded by Dorriety.
There were no other nominations for the position.
Mitchell Kirby served as secretary/chaplain in 2019 and 2020. Mumford previously served in the role from 2017 to 2018.
The council held swearing-in ceremonies for Jerry W. Yarborough Jr., Dorriety, Caudle, and Poston before the elections of officers were held.
Yarborough thanked God that he was born in Florence County and was thankful that he was on the council. He also thanked the residents of Council District 4 for allowing him to serve.
Council District 4 includes the western part of the county including some of the outlying west and south Florence suburbs and the town of Timmonsville.
Yarborough added that he was excited to work with "some of the greatest people in Florence County."
Dorriety said it was a tremendous honor to be able to serve the people of Council District 9 and the people of Florence County.
"The gentlemen that I serve with all have a good servant's heart," Dorriety said. "I don't know any of them that do not. It makes it easier to serve when you serve with individuals like that."
He also thanked the county's employees and added that those employees make the county council look good.
Caudle said it was an honor to be on the council.
"This is something that I didn't know would ever occur," Caudle said. "I had a longtime ambition to serve. The gentlemen that I serve with, thankfully we're not involved in the heavy politics like you see on TV and in the national news and others."
Caudle added that the councilmen were there to serve and he was there to serve alongside them. He called serving one of the highest honors of his life and thanked the voters of Council District 5 for their support.
Council District 5 includes the central part of the county including some of the south Florence suburbs and the town of Coward.
Caudle added that he hoped the council would continue to take a business-like approach to the county's business. Caudle also said he enjoyed serving.
Poston said it was an honor to continue to serve with the gentlemen on the county council. He added that he wanted to thank everyone in Council District 2 for allowing him to continue to serve.
Council District 2 includes the southeastern part of the county including the city of Johnsonville and the town of Pamplico.