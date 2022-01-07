Willard Dorriety to speak to Florence Republicans

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. will headline the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.
Mike Page, chairman of the Republican Party, told the Morning News Dorriety would be speaking about county council legislative matters at the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex located at 500 S. Dargan St.
The meeting usually features food served 30 minutes before the meeting.
