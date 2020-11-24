Willcox, Buyck and Williams to celebrate 125th anniversary Dec. 2

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee's oldest law firm is set to celebrate its 125th anniversary next week.
Willcox, Buyck and Williams will celebrate with a dinner for current firm members and spouses held next Wednesday evening. University of South Carolina School of Law Dean William Hubbard is scheduled to make remarks at the dinner.
The firm was founded in 1895 − eight years after the city of Florence was incorporated on Christmas Eve 1890 − by cousins Fred L. Willcox and Phillip Alston Willcox.
Phillip Willcox went on to become solicitor general for the Atlantic Coast Line railroad company. And in 1900, the firm opened a satellite office in Georgetown to serve in the railroad's needs.
The firm now operates an office in Myrtle Beach to serve the real estate market in Horry County.
Other lawyers who have practiced at the firm include D. Gordon Baker, Henry E. Davis, Lauier O'Farrell, C. Weston Houck, James McLeod Jr., Richard A. Palmer, Melvin Purvis, and Hugh L. Willcox Sr.
Baker served as a member of the Florence City Council from 1910 to 1912, the South Carolina Senate from 1919 to 1922, the county attorney for Florence County from 1923 to 1931, as an associate justice of the Supreme Court from 1935 to 1943 and as chief justice of the court from 1943 to February of 1956.
Davis later served as the attorney for the Eastern District of South Carolina and is also known for his book, "A Southern Sportsman: the Hunting Memoirs of Henry E. Davis."
Houck served in the South Carolina House from 1963 to 1966, as chairman of the City-County Building Commission from 1968 to 1976 and on the district court bench from 1979 until he assumed senior status in 2003. He also served as chief judge of the district court from 1993 to 2000.
McLeod served as a trustee for McLeod Health for more than 50 years. He also was a chairman of the Salvation Army Board and president of the Florence Kiwanis Club. He also received the first Ralph King Anderson Service Award by the Florence County Bar Association, of which he was a member.
Palmer represented Carolina Power and Light Company, which later ultimately was acquired by Duke Energy.
Purvis left the firm to become an FBI agent. He is known as the "man who got Dillinger" after he led the manhunt that led to Dillinger's capture. Other manhunts led by Purvis include those that led to the capture of Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd.
Hugh Willcox Sr. served on the board of trustees of Carolinas Hospital Company for more than 20 years. He is son of founder Fred Willcox.
Current equity partners at the firm include Mark Buyck Jr., Hugh L. Willcox Jr. and Reynolds Williams.
Hugh Willcox Jr. has served as chairman of the board of First Southeast Insurance Services Inc., the board of zoning appeals for Pawleys Island and president of the Florence Kiwanis Club,
He has also served on the board of directors of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, the First Federal of Charleston, First Financial Holdings, the Florence Downtown Development Corporation, the Florence Museum, the Pawleys Island Civic Association, the McLeod Hospice Foundation, the Southern Advisory Board for South State Bank, the University of South Carolina Alumni Association, and the Vestry of Saint John's Church.
Buyck is a member of the board of directors for the South Carolina Port Authority. He also served for 28 years as a trustee of the University of South Carolina's governing board. He has also served on the boards of Francis Marion University and Winthrop University. Buyck also is a past president of state historical society and on the initial advisory board of the Kennedy Center.
He is a former attorney for the district of South Carolina and has received the Order of the Palmetto twice. Buyck also is the secretary of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation.
Williams served in Vietnam, served as a legislative assistant for Congressman Ed Young and U.S. Sen. Storm Thurmond. Williams was named CEO of the firm in 1990. He received the Order of the Palmetto in 1998.
