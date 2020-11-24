Willcox, Buyck and Williams to celebrate 125th anniversary Dec. 2

Davis later served as the attorney for the Eastern District of South Carolina and is also known for his book, "A Southern Sportsman: the Hunting Memoirs of Henry E. Davis."

Houck served in the South Carolina House from 1963 to 1966, as chairman of the City-County Building Commission from 1968 to 1976 and on the district court bench from 1979 until he assumed senior status in 2003. He also served as chief judge of the district court from 1993 to 2000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLeod served as a trustee for McLeod Health for more than 50 years. He also was a chairman of the Salvation Army Board and president of the Florence Kiwanis Club. He also received the first Ralph King Anderson Service Award by the Florence County Bar Association, of which he was a member.

Palmer represented Carolina Power and Light Company, which later ultimately was acquired by Duke Energy.

Purvis left the firm to become an FBI agent. He is known as the "man who got Dillinger" after he led the manhunt that led to Dillinger's capture. Other manhunts led by Purvis include those that led to the capture of Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd.

Hugh Willcox Sr. served on the board of trustees of Carolinas Hospital Company for more than 20 years. He is son of founder Fred Willcox.