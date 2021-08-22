William Schofield to compete in Dancing for Our Future Stars

Fourth in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19, Dancing for Our Future Stars will return on Sept. 14 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The School Foundation has announced that 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is William Schofield.
Schofield will be dancing with Constance Mixon.
Schofield is a Florence City Council member and a co-owner of the family’s businesses, most notably Carolina Supply House Inc. He is also the fourth-generation member of the Schofield family to work in the hardware business. He and his wife, Caroline, have four children: Joe, Thomas, Haleigh and Myers.
“Glitter and Gold” by Barns Courtney is his favorite song, because it motivates him to work harder, as it talks about walking in the shadows of men who sold their life to a dream.
One thing most people don’t know about Schofield is that while he was stationed in Washington, D.C., he served in the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Honor Guard, the U.S. Navy’s Presidential Honor Guard. He also worked in the Pentagon in the office of the secretary of defense under Donald Rumsfeld.
Without his wife’s constant support, Schofield said, he would not be where he is today, as she has encouraged him in business and politics. He said she continues to be by his side as he strives to help the city of Florence grow and flourish.
Schofield’s dance partner, Constance “Connie” Mixon, is participating for the second time in Dancing for Our Future Stars. She has been dancing at KFA since she was 2 years old and has been a member of the KFA Dance Company for 13 years. For seven of those years, she has been a member of the FIERCE dance team. She has won many awards with KFA at competition.
Last year she participated in the Miss South Florence pageant and was awarded the crown. Since then she has applied to be a part of the Miss South Carolina/Miss America Organization.
Mixon loves to serve her community, where she promotes her platform #ArtsforAll.
She is a graduate of South Florence High School and is attending the University of South Carolina, majoring in K-12 dance education. Her plans are to become a choreographer and possibly have her own studio. She is an active member of Abundant Life Church.
Schofield recently took time to answer questions.
Q. Who is your dance partner, and is your dance style and song?
A. Constance Mixon – salsa – "Conga” by Gloria Estefan.
Q. What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?
A. Over the top excited.
Q. Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?
A. Giving back to help the next generation prosper is of the utmost importance to me. Supporting our community’s children is of the utmost importance as they are truly our future stars. [He also said he is honored to help raise money for the children in Florence 1 Schools.]
Q. Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?
A. Yes, yes.
Q. Do you have any prior dance training?
A. No.
Q. How would you describe your dancing ability?
A. Mediocre at best but comedic.
Q. What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?
A. Challenging myself.
Q. What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?
A. Remembering the routine.
Q. What is your greatest fear about competing?
A. None.
Q. Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?
A. I think I have but probably not. lol
Q. Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?
A. Extremely competitive. Winning would mean the world to my partner and me because of how hard we’ve practiced.
Q. What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?
A. They think it is hilarious that I am dancing in front of that many people.
Q. Have you received advice from any previous contestant?
A. No.
Q. What are some other ways you give back to the community?
A. Habitat for Humanity, Rotary, partnering with local medical philanthropy through fundraising efforts, STRONG supporter of shopping local and supporting our local economy.
Q. What are your hobbies?
A. Traegering (wood-pellet grilling), golf, fishing. [Schofield said he enjoys cooking on his Traeger grill and experimenting with various ingredients to come up with amazing dishes.]
Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.
Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.