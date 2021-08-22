William Schofield to compete in Dancing for Our Future Stars

Without his wife’s constant support, Schofield said, he would not be where he is today, as she has encouraged him in business and politics. He said she continues to be by his side as he strives to help the city of Florence grow and flourish.

Schofield’s dance partner, Constance “Connie” Mixon, is participating for the second time in Dancing for Our Future Stars. She has been dancing at KFA since she was 2 years old and has been a member of the KFA Dance Company for 13 years. For seven of those years, she has been a member of the FIERCE dance team. She has won many awards with KFA at competition.

Last year she participated in the Miss South Florence pageant and was awarded the crown. Since then she has applied to be a part of the Miss South Carolina/Miss America Organization.

Mixon loves to serve her community, where she promotes her platform #ArtsforAll.

She is a graduate of South Florence High School and is attending the University of South Carolina, majoring in K-12 dance education. Her plans are to become a choreographer and possibly have her own studio. She is an active member of Abundant Life Church.

Schofield recently took time to answer questions.