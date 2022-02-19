William Schofield to run for Florence County Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman William Schofield is going to run again for the seat his father held on the Florence County Council.

Schofield, who currently represents District 1 on the City Council, announced his campaign in a letter sent to the voters of Florence County Council District 8.

"I was born and raised here in District 8," Schofield says in the letter. "It is where my family home and family businesses were built by my grandparents and great-grandparents. My family has served our community for generations through military service, public office and as members of Saint John's Church."

Schofield's father, James, held the District 8 seat from 2006 until his death in 2020. Schofield ran in the special election that coincided with the November 2020 general election to replace his father. He finished second in the Republican primary to Buddy Brand.

"I think we deserve a whole lot better than we are receiving," Schofield says in the letter. "The time has come to send back someone with experience, relationships and ability to change the way the public's business is conducted."