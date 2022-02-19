William Schofield to run for Florence County Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman William Schofield is going to run again for the seat his father held on the Florence County Council.
Schofield, who currently represents District 1 on the City Council, announced his campaign in a letter sent to the voters of Florence County Council District 8.
"I was born and raised here in District 8," Schofield says in the letter. "It is where my family home and family businesses were built by my grandparents and great-grandparents. My family has served our community for generations through military service, public office and as members of Saint John's Church."
Schofield's father, James, held the District 8 seat from 2006 until his death in 2020. Schofield ran in the special election that coincided with the November 2020 general election to replace his father. He finished second in the Republican primary to Buddy Brand.
"I think we deserve a whole lot better than we are receiving," Schofield says in the letter. "The time has come to send back someone with experience, relationships and ability to change the way the public's business is conducted."
In the letter, Schofield says it's his objective to ensure that the city and the county continue to provide the best essential services necessary to keep the community safe, healthy and thriving.
Issues Schofield mentions in the letter are crime, improving roads and other infrastructure and making sure businesses stay in Florence.
"I am very much concerned about planning, construction, and zoning issues specifically the protection of our neighborhoods from commercial encroachment and the appearance of our community as it is being projected by current projects going through the system," Schofield says in the letter.
He says he will serve as a champion of the taxpayers interest and he'll work tirelessly and be available to the community.
Schofield is the first Republican to represent District 1 on the Florence City Council. He was elected in a 2021 special election that was called when Teresa Myers Ervin left the seat to become mayor.
He served in the Navy's Ceremonial Honor Guard after being selected in boot camp. As a member of the honor guard, Schofield conducted over 3,000 funerals, at presidential ceremonies in Arlington National Cemetery and the White House.
He also served in the Second and Third Fleets and in the public affairs office of the Pentagon.
Schofield and his wife, Caroline, have four children.