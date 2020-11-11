William Schofield will run for Florence City Council District 1 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — William Schofield is looking to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Florence City Council.

Schofield announced Tuesday night at the Florence County Republican Party that he will seek the District 1 seat previously held by newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.

The South Carolina Constitution prohibits dual office holding. As such, once Myers Ervin officially becomes the mayor on Thursday, a special election will be needed to fill the remaining two years of the term of the seat she previously held on the council.

"Though my time in uniform is over, my desire to serve burns on," Schofield said. "I am seeking this position to support the continued growth of the community."

He said his objective is to make sure the city and the county provide the best essential services to keep the community safe, healthy and thriving. He added that he wants to make sure the district receives all of the necessary infrastructure repairs, including storm water drainage, LED streetlights and sidewalk improvements that the district needs to be able to retain and attract businesses.