William Schofield will run for Florence City Council District 1 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — William Schofield is looking to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Florence City Council.
Schofield announced Tuesday night at the Florence County Republican Party that he will seek the District 1 seat previously held by newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.
The South Carolina Constitution prohibits dual office holding. As such, once Myers Ervin officially becomes the mayor on Thursday, a special election will be needed to fill the remaining two years of the term of the seat she previously held on the council.
"Though my time in uniform is over, my desire to serve burns on," Schofield said. "I am seeking this position to support the continued growth of the community."
He said his objective is to make sure the city and the county provide the best essential services to keep the community safe, healthy and thriving. He added that he wants to make sure the district receives all of the necessary infrastructure repairs, including storm water drainage, LED streetlights and sidewalk improvements that the district needs to be able to retain and attract businesses.
"You can bring all the industries and businesses you want to Florence, but if the families aren't happy here, they will leave," Schofield said. "We cannot continue to be a suitcase town. We cannot sit here and continue to watch people leave for places like the beach and Columbia because we don't offer enough to them for their families."
He said he supports continued recreation improvements and improved relations with the county and other municipalities.
Schofield is a Florence native and the son of the late Florence County Councilman James T. Schofield.
William said his father instilled a desire for integrity, honesty and to fight for the truth and the betterment of the community.
James Schofield served on the Florence City Council prior to being elected to the Florence County Council.
When the elder Schofield died and his seat on the county council became vacant, a special election was called. Schofield ran and finished second in the Republican primary to fill the seat. He lost to eventual election winner Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
The Schofields own and operate Carolina Supply House on Second Loop Road.
"My family and I, we have been serving this community for over five generations," Schofield said.
He is also a Navy veteran. He served in the ceremonial honor guard in Washington, D.C., where he conducted military funerals at Arlington National Cemetery and also worked in the public affairs office for Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.
"The oath I swore to protect our citizens never expires," Schofield said.
He also served overseas for two deployments. He said he returned to Florence to get custody of his daughter and to be a single dad. Schofield has since remarried.
