William Schofield wins Florence City Council District 1 race

Nesmith Jackson's lead would be cut in half four minutes later. At 8:18 p.m., she had received 56.19% and Schofield had received 43.81% of the votes counted.

Schofield moved into the lead when the next update arrived nine minutes later. At 8:27 p.m., Schofield received 52.45% of the vote counted and Nesmith Jackson had received 47.55%.

"It was surreal, humbling, inspiring that people were putting their faith in me," Schofield said.

Alford provided the final preliminary numbers a few minutes later. Those results will be finalized later last week.

While Schofield's celebration continued, he received a call from Gov. Henry McMaster.

He said the call was unexpected but added that he was very appreciative to receive the call. Schofield added that McMaster told him he was ready to work with him to make the city better.

Nesmith Jackson thanked Schofield for a "great race" in a statement provided to the Morning News later Tuesday night.

"I am proud of the citizens of Florence and we have a lot of work to do," she said. "Congratulations, William Schofield."

She also added that she had already congratulated Schofield.