William Schofield wins Florence City Council District 1 race

FLORENCE, S.C. — One of the two newest members of the Florence City Council almost stayed home to await the results of Tuesday’s special election.
Republican William Schofield received 525 votes Tuesday, or 52.45%, to win the Florence City Council District 1 race over Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson. She received 475 votes, or 47.45%.
After the results were provided, Schofield placed his head on his arms while sitting in a chair at Wholly Smokin’. He stayed that way for several minutes before he was encouraged to speak to the supporters gathered to celebrate his win.
“To think, I almost stayed home,” Schofield said.
One of his supporters said that the celebration that he encouraged Schofield to come to the event at Wholly Smokin' regardless of the outcome because he had worked too hard not to celebrate.
Schofield said Wednesday afternoon that Tuesday night was like a roller coaster.
Schofield probably regretted his decision to await the results at Wholly Smokin' for the first hour and 15 minutes results were provided by the Florence County Election Board.
David Alford, Florence County election director, provided the absentee results at 7:23 p.m. Those results showed Nesmith Jackson with a 63.89% to 36.11% lead.
The next several updates Alford provided included a few votes in District 1 but mostly included the results from District 3.
Republican Bryan Braddock did not face an opponent in Tuesday’s election.
He received 504 of the 511 votes cast in the race, a percentage of 98.63%.
Braddock defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff to advance to the general election. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney.
“Finally, for good,” Braddock said. “It’s over.”
Alford provided the next major District 1 update at 8 p.m.
Those results showed Nesmith Jackson's lead had grown to 43.16%. She received 71.58% of the results provided and Schofield had received 28.42% of the vote.
Schofield said the first results provided were "not looking good" but added that the numbers he and his team had collected from precincts showed he was doing better than the results indicated.
The next update, provided five minutes later, still showed Nesmith Jackson receiving just under 70% of the vote.
At 8:14 p.m., Nesmith Jackson's lead dropped to 30.18%. She had received 65.09% of the votes counted and Schofield received 34.91%.
Nesmith Jackson's lead would be cut in half four minutes later. At 8:18 p.m., she had received 56.19% and Schofield had received 43.81% of the votes counted.
Schofield moved into the lead when the next update arrived nine minutes later. At 8:27 p.m., Schofield received 52.45% of the vote counted and Nesmith Jackson had received 47.55%.
"It was surreal, humbling, inspiring that people were putting their faith in me," Schofield said.
Alford provided the final preliminary numbers a few minutes later. Those results will be finalized later last week.
While Schofield's celebration continued, he received a call from Gov. Henry McMaster.
He said the call was unexpected but added that he was very appreciative to receive the call. Schofield added that McMaster told him he was ready to work with him to make the city better.
Nesmith Jackson thanked Schofield for a "great race" in a statement provided to the Morning News later Tuesday night.
"I am proud of the citizens of Florence and we have a lot of work to do," she said. "Congratulations, William Schofield."
She also added that she had already congratulated Schofield.
Schofield said his father, the late James Schofield, who served on the city council and the Florence County Council, would have been emotional like he was Tuesday evening because he knew how hard William had worked to win the race.
"[He would have said] job well done," Schofield said.
The result sets the mix of the Florence City Council at five to two in favor of the Democrats. This is the same mix as the council was after Glynn Willis switched to the Republican Party last fall.
Schofield is possibly the first Republican to hold the District 1 seat. He previously told the Morning News that he had gone back 40 years and was unable to find a Republican who represented the seat.