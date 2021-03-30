 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Schofield wins Florence City Council race
0 comments

William Schofield wins Florence City Council race

{{featured_button_text}}
Schofield.jpg

William Schofield speaks last year at a Florence County Republican Party meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest members of the Florence City Council will be Republicans William Schofield and Bryan Braddock.

Schofield received 525 votes Tuesday, or 52.45%, to win the Florence City Council District 1 race over Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson. She received 475 votes, or 47.45%.

The result sets the mix of the Florence City Council at five to two in favor of the Democrats. This is the same mix as the council was after Glynn Willis switched to the Republican Party last fall.

Schofield is also the first Republican possibly to hold the District 1 seat. He previously told the Morning News that he had gone back 40 years and was unable to find a Republican who represented the seat.

Braddock will be the other Republican on the council. He was unopposed Tuesday in a District 3 election and received 504 of 507 votes that were cast (98.63%).

Braddock defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Willis and John Sweeney.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?
Local News

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – A group of concerned residents of Clarendon School District 3 are wondering why they are being told to consolidate by the South Carolina General Assembly. A group of concerned residents including at least one elected official and a former candidate for office recently spoke with the Morning News about their concerns over plans that propose to consolidate all three districts in the county over a two year period. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert