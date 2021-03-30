William Schofield wins Florence City Council race

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest members of the Florence City Council will be Republicans William Schofield and Bryan Braddock.

Schofield received 525 votes Tuesday, or 52.45%, to win the Florence City Council District 1 race over Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson. She received 475 votes, or 47.45%.

The result sets the mix of the Florence City Council at five to two in favor of the Democrats. This is the same mix as the council was after Glynn Willis switched to the Republican Party last fall.

Schofield is also the first Republican possibly to hold the District 1 seat. He previously told the Morning News that he had gone back 40 years and was unable to find a Republican who represented the seat.

Braddock will be the other Republican on the council. He was unopposed Tuesday in a District 3 election and received 504 of 507 votes that were cast (98.63%).

Braddock defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Willis and John Sweeney.

