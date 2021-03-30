 Skip to main content
William Schofield wins Florence City Council race
William Schofield wins Florence City Council race

Schofield

Newly elected Florence City Councilman William Schofield (center) is embraced by Florence County Republican Party Chairman Mike Page (left) and Florence County Republican Party Membership Chair Ray Kingsbury.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the two newest members of the Florence City Council almost stayed home to await the results of Tuesday’s special election.

Republican William Schofield received 525 votes Tuesday, or 52.45%, to win the Florence City Council District 1 race over Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson. She received 475 votes, or 47.45%.

After the results were provided, Schofield placed his head on his arms while sitting in a chair at Wholly Smokin’. He stayed that way for several minutes before he was encouraged to speak to the supporters gathered to celebrate his win.

“To think, I almost stayed home,” Schofield said.

The result sets the mix of the Florence City Council at five to two in favor of the Democrats. This is the same mix as the council was after Glynn Willis switched to the Republican Party last fall.

Schofield is also the first Republican possibly to hold the District 1 seat. He previously told the Morning News that he had gone back 40 years and was unable to find a Republican who represented the seat.

The other newest member of the Florence City Council, Republican Bryan Braddock, did not face an opponent in Tuesday’s election.

He received 504 of the 511 votes cast in the race, a percentage of 98.63%.

Braddock defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff to advance to the general election. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney.

“Finally, for good,” Braddock said. “It’s over.”

