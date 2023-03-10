FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rev. Dr. William L. Thompson Sr. was born in Pamplico on Jan. 25, 1936, died in Florence March 4 and in his time married the love of his life, raised a family, pastored two churches, retired from the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, barbered and established the Thompson and Sons Barber College.

He also gave Florence City Councilman and Wilson High School baseball coach Chipper Smith his first haircut and inspired a building-sized mural in downtown Florence.

A portion of Florence's North Dargan Street was named in his honor — something travelers through the area will see well into the future as they transit downtown.

"He was my good, good friend. He was a legend in his own time. He worked so hard and did so much and left so many people," the Rev. Mack Hines said. "From that barber college there were many persons who started their own businesses which made them productive people."

Oldest son Sheldon Thompson said many barbers throughout the Pee Dee and Grand Strand owe their hair cutting skills to their time at his barber school.

All four of his sons became barbers like their father, Sheldon Thompson said.

"He turned my life around. After three years of college I got tired of college. He said Sheldon, why don't you be a barber like me. He talked me into going to Denmark Tech and going into barbering."

"When he started his college there were only three shops in downtown Florence," said his son Gradlin Thompson. "That was his dream to train barbers. He lived his dream. He did it from '87 until, 30 something years."

He worked with school systems through the Job Training Partnership Act to train students as barbers.

Thompson answered God’s calling into the ministry in 1964. In 1968 he became pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Dovesville, where he served for over 32 years, and in 1970, he pastored Mount Clair Missionary Baptist Church in Lake City, where he served for 46 years.

Hines said while at Mount Clair he shepherded along a building campaign that resulted in a million-dollar new facility.

His shop was frequently the location of his ministrations.

"He used to minister to a lot of his clients in the chair; someone always has a problem," Sheldon Thompson said.

"He was into education. He loved Morris College," Hines said. "When he was in his 60s and 70s he went back to Morris College and got his bachelor of arts degree."

He also gave freely to Morris College.

He lived long enough to see "The Block" on North Dargan Street start its renaissance.

"He'd been on the block so long he never thought there'd be a funeral home, Ideal Funeral Home, down there. He liked the change," Sheldon Thompson said. "He was glad the block was gone, it's better now. He lived to see that."

He also lived long enough to see that block recognized for being the African American business district with a historical marker and to see the Streater Building purchased by HopeHealth to be returned to service to the community.

"He always encouraged me to keep my morals," daughter Wanda Thompson said. "Always remain positive. I'm somewhat of a teacher — educate people. He's always been a famliy man. He loved his family. I like the way he carried himself as far as being the pastor of the churches."

"He was a good daddy," Gradlin Thompson said. "He raised us."

"He was a good provider and a good person," daughter Garcia Washington said.

His legacy, said Sheldon Thompson, is his barber shop and barber college which both continue.

"He used to tell me it's not how you start out, it's how you end up," Hines said.