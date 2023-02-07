FLORENCE, S.C. -- Williams Middle School will play host to the University of South Carolina's Anne Frank Center traveling exhibit through Feb. 16 with a special viewing for the public Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. during the Williams Middle School Title One Showcase Night.

Recently, a group of students from Williams Middle received training at the University of South Carolina’s Anne Frank Center on how to speak to their peers and the community about discrimination and the dangers of intolerance while guiding them through the Anne Frank exhibit.

The Anne Frank Center notes, “By sharing Anne’s legacy with visitors, students, and teachers, this traveling exhibit seeks to inspire our commitment to never be bystanders but instead build communities of Upstanders.”

“We are bringing the traveling exhibit to Williams as our 8th grade English-Language Arts classes study the Diary of Anne Frank in an effort to help raise awareness of the need to be Upstanders and to show parallels between Anne Frank’s experiences and others who have experienced discrimination,” said Williams Middle School media specialist Heather Richardson.

The exhibit will be open to seventh and eighth grade students of Williams Middle School through Feb. 16. The traveling exhibit is funded by Title One funds.

Members of the community should contact Media Specialist Heather Richardson at 843-758-6834 during the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays for more information.