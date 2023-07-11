FLORENCE, S.C. — Although most of the students who came out to help improve the stone pathways at Williams Middle School said they had never done yard work, they still worked hard in the hot summer sun to get it done.

Students and faculty were out digging paths and carrying stones on Tuesday morning after Monday’s showers delayed the volunteer event. Students from the school’s basketball team, cheerleading team and IB program came out to get volunteer hours and beautify their school.

“It’s tiring. It’s hot. My neck is hot. My back is hot. I’m tired. I’m ready to go home,” said Jezhara Ogundu, one of the 10 students helping remake the stone paths.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on Tuesday reached over 90 degrees.

Principal Carrie Ann Brigman, who was one of three staff members helping the students with the project, said she organized the event because the stone pathways between the school’s mobile units were not aesthetically pleasing or safe.

Many stones were overgrown with grass and weeds, while others were cracked, she said.

“We did phase one last week, where we dug up all the broken stones and hauled them off,” Brigman said. “This week, we are redigging, leveling the paths and relaying the stones.”

Students and staff dug lines in the grass and dirt that were deep and wide enough for the stones, then leveled the path out with rakes and shovels before carrying and laying the stones. After measuring and putting the stones in, they packed dirt in between the stones to create a level surface that is safe for walking.

Most of the students said they were volunteering to meet their various programs’ requirements.

While students said these hours were essentially the only reason they volunteered, Brigman said she hopes the project is something that will help connect them to the school.

“I feel like it’s important for the students and the community to be involved and give back to the school and then take pride in it,” she said. “Oftentimes, if students are involved in the projects then they take more ownership and feel more pride in their school.”

Close Two students shovel dirt at Williams Middle School on Tuesday. Students dig up old stone pathways to put in new stones at Williams Middle School on Tuesday. A partially completed stone path at Williams Middle School. Williams Middle School students and staff make dirt level for a stone pathway. Students and staff at Williams Middle School volunteered on Tuesday to help repair the school's aging stone pathways. Two Williams Middle School students shovel dirt for a stone pathway. Students take a break from working to repair stone pathways at Williams Middle School. A Williams Middle School student works to make a dirt path flat so that stones can be put on it. Students and staff at Williams Middle School helped to replace the stone pathways on Tuesday. PHOTOS: Williams Middle School students volunteer for school improvement Two students shovel dirt at Williams Middle School on Tuesday. Students dig up old stone pathways to put in new stones at Williams Middle School on Tuesday. A partially completed stone path at Williams Middle School. Williams Middle School students and staff make dirt level for a stone pathway. Students and staff at Williams Middle School volunteered on Tuesday to help repair the school's aging stone pathways. Two Williams Middle School students shovel dirt for a stone pathway. Students take a break from working to repair stone pathways at Williams Middle School. A Williams Middle School student works to make a dirt path flat so that stones can be put on it. Students and staff at Williams Middle School helped to replace the stone pathways on Tuesday.

Most of the students said they were new to yard work like this project and, if they could help it, would be staying away from it in the future.

Besides community service hours, students also said they enjoyed the time with their friends.