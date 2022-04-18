Williams seeks another term in House

DARLINGTON, S.C. — State Rep. Robert Williams announced his reelection bid for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 62 Monday surrounded by friends, family, colleagues, and community members.

Williams said his legacy speaks for him. He said he has served his constituents faithfully for 16 years and has proven he is willing to serve.

“I have done several things to secure my spot as a South Carolina House representative,” Williams said. “I have voted on major legislation for the people of South Carolina. We have put over $600 million in road infrastructure. We have created broadband laws to make sure rural areas in South Carolina have access to the internet. We have done things to boost teacher salaries and state employee salaries. Those are some things I have done to secure this position.”

Williams, a Democrat, said he has experience over his opponent.

“My opponent does not have the experience,” Williams said. “Certainly since I am there, I understand how things operate. I offer a little more knowledge than my opponent. My opponent has never had any statewide experience in terms of making decisions. I feel that what I have to offer is much more than my opponent who would be practically new to the position.”

Bryson Caldwell, a Hartsville city councilman and Democrat, will be challenging Williams in the June 14 primary. The general election will be held November 8.

If reelected, Williams said he will continue to work hard and fight for the residents of South Carolina. He vowed to keep the oath he made over 16 years ago to his constituents.

“I will continue to work hard as I have done in the past as a commitment I made when I first got the position,” Williams said. “My commitment was to work hard, show integrity and to serve the people that elected me. This is the citizens seat and I represent the people.”

Roger Gore, a community member, said he supports Williams because he has represented them well in the past. Williams has a heart for the people and looks forward to campaigning for him.

“With anyone else we are taking a chance,” Gore said. “We know what we are going to get with him. We know that he is faithful to the people of South Carolina and that is something you don’t find in politicians nowadays. He is always available and he gets done what needs to be done in the community and that is the main reason why I support him.”

