Williamsburg County couple charged in death of a 9-year-old child

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division have arrested a Williamsburg County couple for the Dec. 29, 2020, death of a 9-year-old child.

Bobby Joe Fulton Jr., 32, was arrested Friday and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Tasha Temeeka McFadden, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with homicide by child abuse, aiding and abetting.

By South Carolina, upon receipt of a report of a child death from the county coroner or medical examiner, SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on a child fatality.

Both individuals were booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.