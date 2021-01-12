Williamsburg County Schools adding one more week of virtual instruction

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg County Schools students will be learning online for another week.
The district announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that instruction would happen virtually for the week of Jan. 18 to 22.
Williamsburg previously announced a plan that would have schools returning to school on Jan. 11 but moved those plans back one week and then an additional week Tuesday.
The district joins Florence One in Pee Dee districts that will continue online instruction for the week. Florence One announced its decision on Monday afternoon.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
