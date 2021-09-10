Williamsburg County trooper earns statewide honors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Williamsburg County trooper was honored Friday as the South Carolina Highway Patrol's Trooper of the Year.

Lance Cpl. Elijah A. Metherd from Troop 5, Post C (Georgetown/Williamsburg) was recognized for his efforts in saving a woman who was about to jump from a bridge in the Pee Dee.

Stephanie Morgan, of the Greenville Telecommunications Center, was chosen as the Telecommunications Operator of the Year from four regional telecommunications centers around the state for her dedication to helping her fellow TCOs and the center in order to best serve the public.

“Our troopers have a dangerous and difficult mission, and yet day after day, they risk their lives to serve others,” said South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods IV. “Our telecommunications operators are often the unsung heroes who stand as the connection between the trooper and the motoring public. We are so thankful to be able to recognize those who have done an exceptional job as they have followed their calling to help others and make our state a safer one.”

“This group of men and women represent the spirit of selfless, service, integrity and responsibility,” said Col. Chris Williamson, the commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. “Our troopers and TCOs have been challenged like never before to continue to perform their duties in an outstanding manner while balancing safety concerns due to COVID-19 this past year. We are pleased to honor these heroes today.”