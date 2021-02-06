Williamsburg high schools to merge

The Williamsburg County School District’s Kingstree and C.E. Murray high schools will merge into one, starting with the 2021-22 school year, while Hemingway will remain as it is, according to several sources close to this situation.

A name for the new school has not been chosen, (“Kingstree” will not be the new name, according to sources) Kingstree’s buildings will serve as the new school’s campus. Distance is the reason for leaving Hemingway as it is. It’s a 19-minute drive (14.9 miles) from C.E. Murray to Kingstree. But it’s a 31-minute drive (24.5 miles) from Kingstree High to Hemingway High.

And Kingstree was selected to be the campus after schools merge because it’s the largest campus of the three Williamsburg County Schools.

According to sources, state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman conducted a Thursday meeting (it’s not known whether it was virtual or in person) that included state Sen. Ronnie Sabb (District 32), state Rep. Cezar McKnight (District 101) and Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Rose Wilder. According to sources, the purpose of the Thursday meeting was to give an update on the consolidation. Although Sabb asked that the decision to consolidate be delayed, his request was unsuccessful.