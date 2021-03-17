Williamsburg Technical College's 2021 Educator of the Year winners announced

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Three Educator of the Year winners from Williamsburg Technical College have been named.

Each year, the South Carolina Technical Education Association presents the Educator of the Year award to three winners from each technical college to individuals who exemplify outstanding service and achievement in the categories of faculty, staff and administration.

The SCTEA is a professional association of technical education personnel and others interested in postsecondary technical education. The purpose of the SCTEA is to further the mission of the SC Technical College System and the welfare of its members.

DuBose, Smith and Landreth (staff) demonstrate professionalism in the workplace and leadership qualities among their peers, according to a news release. They support the philosophy and goals of the college system and are involved in the day-to-day efforts of the college.

The winners are Alexis DuBose (administration), Chelsie Smith (faculty) and Kimberly Landreth (staff).

