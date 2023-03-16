FLORENCE, S.C. – At the Regional Tournament hosted by Francis Marion University on March 12, Wilson High School swept the preliminary rounds defeating Waccamaw (21-19); Manning(33-6); South Florence(25-13); West Florence (28-13); and Dillon (31-8) to move to the finals.

In the finals, Wilson defeated Waccamaw 46-30 in the championship round. The regional champs will vie for the title of State Champions on Friday hosted once more by FMU.

The Williams Middle School Academic Challenge Team will also compete for the title of State Champions in the Middle School Division this Friday at FMU. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and semi-final matches will start at 9:30 a.m.