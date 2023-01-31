Wilson Alumni Association makes largest ever donation to school

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Monday's rain didn't dampen the spirits at Wilson High School which received its largest ever donation -- $50,000 -- from Wilson High School Alumni Association.

Principal Dr. Eric Robinson accepted the check on behalf of the school.

“I am ecstatic about the donation from the Wilson High School Alumni Association,” said Dr. Eric Robinson. “It is the largest donation received from the group since I have been principal. Robinson, who has served as principal of Wilson High School for the past 12 years, has annually accepted a gift from each alumni association president.

Last year Wilson High received a gift amount of $10,000 from the WHSAA.

“As always, we use the donations to help students of Wilson High School obtain resources they may need to be successful in and out of the classroom,” said Robinson.

“The WHSAA raises money through various events throughout the year with the Wilson High Homecoming Festivities serving as the largest fundraiser. In addition, personal donations are provided by alumni members and alumni classes,” said Mark Bailey, president of the association.

Bailey made the presentation Monday morning at Wilson during a small, brief ceremony where he and Robinson were flanked by Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees Members Bryan Chapman, Dr. Gloria Bracey, Superintendent of Florence 1 Schools Dr. Richard O’Malley, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees S. Porter Stewart.

Bailey noted that the mission of the Wilson High Alumni Association is continuing the legacy of excellence in education, building character, promoting community involvement, and supporting Wilson High School both financially and physically.

“The WHSAA is committed to making a difference in the lives of both current Wilson High School students and alumni,” said Bailey.

“The Wilson Alumni Association is a model for other institutions nationally, given the reach, depth, and longevity of their organization in support of their alma mater,” said Porter Stewart, chairman of the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees. “What is so striking about the association is the evident community among its members that is so telling on every occasion they gather. The Wilson alums truly enjoy each other while also working together to support future alums – the current students at Wilson High School. Well done, Wilson Alumni Association and thank you,” he said.

Robinson said funds donated by the association are used to purchase items that the school does not already have, or to provide items to enhance specific programs.

“This year we will use the funds to purchase items such as uniforms for the Wilson Academic Challenge Team, equipment for the Wilson Athletic Department, and incentives/rewards for students who do well on end of course examinations,” Robinson said.