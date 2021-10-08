 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson alums cook homecoming dinner for football team, cheerleaders
0 Comments
featured

Wilson alums cook homecoming dinner for football team, cheerleaders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − Grilled chicken, seasoned with lots of love, served up with rice and beans − that's what the Wilson High School football team and cheerleaders had for dinner Friday ahead of a homecoming game against South Florence High School.

That description was from Robert Hyman, Wilson High School Class of '88, as he worked the grill and the chicken Friday afternoon while waiting for others to arrive with the sides. Terrell Green, Wilson High School Class of '87, brought the music − or at least the blue tooth speaker.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Homecoming festivities weren't limited to the school − or to Friday.

Wilson's homecoming parade will be held in downtown beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The lineup for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Edisto and West Evans streets.

TigerFest will follow from noon to 8 p.m. on the grounds of Memorial Stadium. The event will feature entertainment from the Level 10 Band, the Mike Stone Band and D.J. Skillz.

Festivities will conclude Sunday with a Hall of Fame breakfast at 9 a.m. in the commons area of Wilson High School (1411 East Old Marion Highway) and a 4 p.m. gospel concert featuring Shirley Caesar and Jekalyn Carr in the Wilson High School gymnasium.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert