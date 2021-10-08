Wilson alums cook homecoming dinner for football team, cheerleaders

FLORENCE, S.C. − Grilled chicken, seasoned with lots of love, served up with rice and beans − that's what the Wilson High School football team and cheerleaders had for dinner Friday ahead of a homecoming game against South Florence High School.

That description was from Robert Hyman, Wilson High School Class of '88, as he worked the grill and the chicken Friday afternoon while waiting for others to arrive with the sides. Terrell Green, Wilson High School Class of '87, brought the music − or at least the blue tooth speaker.

Homecoming festivities weren't limited to the school − or to Friday.

Wilson's homecoming parade will be held in downtown beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The lineup for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Edisto and West Evans streets.

TigerFest will follow from noon to 8 p.m. on the grounds of Memorial Stadium. The event will feature entertainment from the Level 10 Band, the Mike Stone Band and D.J. Skillz.

Festivities will conclude Sunday with a Hall of Fame breakfast at 9 a.m. in the commons area of Wilson High School (1411 East Old Marion Highway) and a 4 p.m. gospel concert featuring Shirley Caesar and Jekalyn Carr in the Wilson High School gymnasium.