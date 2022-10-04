Wilson drumline instructor drives students to success

FLORENCE — When Lacyona Muldrow was 2, her grandmother had a vision of Muldrow playing the drums and her name would be seen by many in lights.

Her grandmother’s vision was right because Muldrow’s hands can be seen performing in the movie Drumline 2: A New Beat. Muldrow performed in rapper J.Cole’s “Middle Child” platinum music video. She also was invited to Beyonce’s historic Coachella performance in 2018.

Muldrow — whose talents have been seen all over the world — is committed to imparting her gift of music to a place it all started for her — at Wilson High School where she is the drumline instructor.

THE VISION

Muldrow said she was created to make music. Drums came naturally to her. She said God put the sticks into her hands.

“It’s a God-given talent,” Muldrow said. “My grandmother, who was a preacher when she was alive, gave a prophecy to my family and she had a vision that I was playing the drums and that my name was in lights.”

From her grandmother’s prophecy and as Muldrow grew up, it became apparent she was created to play the drums and create music.

Muldrow said her mother nicknamed her the “hands’’ because she was always beating on pots and pans growing up, but the name really stuck when she became the stunt double for Alexandra Shipp for the movie Drumline 2: A New Beat.

“My hands were the only thing that was seen on camera,” Muldrow said. “My arms and hands were painted and they would get shots of my hands performing the solo.”

After the movie, Muldrow said she went back to college at South Carolina State University and everyone began calling her “the hands.”

Muldrow said the name stuck and it fit everything she embodies as an artist and instructor.

“It’s something catchy and unique,” Muldrow said. “I really feel as if it personalizes who I am and what I stand for.”

Muldrow said growing up her family would tell her to put the pans down and stop making all of the noise, but Muldrow said her grandmother was the one who told her family that her ‘ruckus’ would lead her to heights one could only imagine.

“My grandmother was the one who said don’t bother her,” Muldrow said.

At the age of 5, Muldrow received her first drum set. Everything took off from there.

When she received the drum set, Muldrow said she immediately began playing without any formal training. Her parents were astonished and asked her how she knew what to play. Muldrow responded that she kept hearing the beat in her ears and would play it out on the drum set.

“That’s when they knew it had been a God-given talent,” Muldrow said.

Muldrow is the first in her household to be a musician. Her mother is a singer, but that is the closest thing to music she had growing up.

Muldrow said she would often play in church. Her grandmother called on her to play on the drums at church when she was 4-years old and that was the first time she performed and it never stopped. Shortly after, her grandmother died.

Muldrow said when her grandmother was on her death bed she called for her, looked at her and smiled as if she knew something Muldrow didn’t.

“Luckily I got to let her see me play before she passed away the following year,” Muldrow said. “I keep that vision in my mind now. That’s what helps me push through even now.”

Muldrow said there have been moments in her life where she wanted to put the sticks down and not play anymore, but she would always find her way back using her grandmother’s prophecy as motivation.

“She’s the No. 1 reason I don’t put my sticks down,” Muldrow said. “She was the one who had the vision and told everyone else around me and her vision is exactly what came to fruition.”

STAYING POSITIVE

Muldrow didn’t have any formal musical training. Her godfather did teach her to read music. Everything that Muldrow knew on drums she learned through practicing and a desire to take her talent to the next level.

Muldrow said everywhere she went a drumline followed.Muldrow and a friend, Bibbens Elliot, started a drumline at North Vista Elementary School where they used snare drums from a drum set and a computer bag strap to create a makeshift marching snare.

Muldrow said she also created a drumline at her middle school.

The band director of Wilson High School marching band, Roderick Henderson, would often work with the elementary school musicians to scope out talent and encouraged Muldrow to play on the Wilson High School drumline even though she was old enough and women didn’t ordinarily play marching snare.

Muldrow said she was hesitant to take on the task because of her age and the daunting task of being the first female on snare drum at Wilson High School. She accepted the task. It was the first to many doors that would open for Muldrow.

“I didn’t realize at the time that I was the first female snare,” Muldrow said. “I didn’t really understand its magnitude.”

Muldrow said it was tough being the only female on snare and being the solo female snare player followed her to college where she was the only female snare player at South Carolina State University. At Historically Black Colleges and Universities freshman band players are referred to as crabs and Muldrow had to face a lot of difficult things through her crabbing process.

“I had to persevere under pressure,” Muldrow said. “If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything and I kept that in mind and I went forward.”

There were a lot of people that challenged Muldrow’s ability to keep with it, but she did more than keep up and excelled at every piece of music she was given, often outshining her male counterparts. She learned to let her talent speak for her.

Muldrow said she was never intimidated when she was faced with individuals who had been training formally since childhood. She adopted an attitude that she doesn’t have any competition besides herself and it is simply talent meeting talent.

“Whether you received a lesson or whether you didn’t, it’s still talent at the end of the day,” Muldrow said. “If you have training you have to have patience and devotion to continue and if you don’t have training you’re just hungry for the next thing and that takes both talent and love.”

Being underestimated was something Muldrow grew accustomed to, but she took a gut punch when a high school teacher told her she would not make the snare line on the collegiate level.

“He looked me dead in the face and told me I would never make the snare line,” Muldrow said. “I was very bothered by that because this was supposed to be a teacher who encourages, but instead he placed limitations on what I could do.”

Being told that she wouldn’t make the snare line ignited a fire inside of her to accomplish what her high school teacher declared impossible. Muldrow devoted countless hours to make sure she would make the drumline at South Carolina State University to prove that she did indeed have what it takes.

“When I did make the drumline,” Muldrow said. “I felt on top of the world. I took that one lesson and applied it to my life now.”

Excellence is not taking no for an answer, Muldrow said. Excellence is about finding any avenue it takes to make sure you can accomplish the task that you have set for yourself.

“If someone hands me something and I ask them what to do with it they can’t give me the answer,” Muldrow said. “ They are not aware of what I’m capable of doing with whatever I have been given because from my mind, I can create anything.”

MORE THAN DRUMS

Muldrow said the power of the mind is grand and its power is often overlooked. She said she has a knack for taking nothing and making something out of situations and she utilizes that practice with her students. Often the students who come on the drumline have no prior knowledge of the art of drumming. Muldrow said she would often pick random children who showed an interest in drums by starting them off on the cymbals which eventually lead to the child learning how to play every instrument on the drumline.

“That has shown me growth among myself and that lets me know the impact that comes along with this position,” Muldrow said.

Like the high school teacher who told her she couldn’t, Muldrow realized that she is now in a position to encourage or discourage her students as they figure out what their life endeavors will be. She realized her impact when s lot of her drumline students have followed in her footsteps and went on to become members of the drumline at South Carolina State University. Others continued their passion of drumming on the collegiate level.

“One of my kids went to Winston Salem State University,” Muldrow said. “Another is drumming at Francis Marion and another one of my kids is an extremely well known musician around the community. To see them thrive and do something great means the most to me.”

Muldrow said she uses the drums to strengthen her students mentally. She teaches her students to release their emotions through the drum.

“I want my students to let the instrument do the talking,” Muldrow said. “It’s a no judgment zone and we most importantly have fun.”

The drumline is a place where students get to carry their worries and daily life stresses and play through them. Through the chants from the drumline to the dances it all serves as a way to express one’s innermost self. Wilson’s drumline style is very chaotic. The drums are swinging, the chants are loud, and it’s all over the place in a way that is organized chaos.

Muldrow said the style is very HBCU-like and to have that culture at Wilson High School was amazing because that didn’t always exist.

The drumline has gained a lot of attention from the community to the world. From performing for NASCAR to President Joe Biden twice, to being booked for Alexis Spight, a professional gospel recording artist.

“For us to get this notoriety,” Muldrow said. “My students get to see themselves do some great things. They often feel like only other people get the shine or can get on the news, but this is happening right here and it’s them.”

Muldrow said it is way bigger than drumming and the lessons that are taught are lifelong and will carry them as they develop and grow. Muldrow said the impact of drums on one’s life is significant.

“You walk in rhythm,” Muldrow said. “Your step is your rhythm, your step is your drum. Your hand is a drum. Your mind is a drum and your heart is your drum. Your heart has a pulse and that’s rhythmic notation. You are a walking drum.”

FAITH

The need for a stunt double for Drumline 2: A New Beat was plastered all over social media and many people pushed Muldrow to audition for the role. They knew she had what it takes.

Muldrow said she was tagged on Facebook and DM’d on Instagram many times to audition for the role, but she never responded. There were many reasons for her hesitation and fear was the No. 1 culprit. Muldrow didn’t believe a girl from South Carolina, who was told by her high school teacher that she would never make the snare line at the college level, could compete with talented musicians for the part. “I went back into my head second guessing myself,” Muldrow said. “Before then I really didn’t understand faith. I understood the definition of it, but I didn’t understand the actual action itself. I didn’t understand how I was expected to walk and trust something I wasn’t able to see.”

Muldrow said she struggled to trust what she couldn’t see, but she was about to learn what faith truly meant.

Muldrow didn’t want to audition because she believed the audition would be rigged like television talent shows which show favoritism to certain people for publicity and marketing. She didn’t want to put her hope for something when they already knew who they wanted for the part. Muldrow admitted that she was also insecure about her talent and did not believe in herself.

“During this time, I was already in college and I had already proven that I could play,” Muldrow said. “I had already marched four seasons and still felt like I didn’t have what it takes.”

One day, she received a call from the stunt double for Nick Cannon in the first Drumline movie and he asked her if she was in Atlanta, Georgia to audition for the role. She told him that she wasn’t coming because the person who was supposed to take her to the audition didn’t. He encouraged her to find another way, but Muldrow was set in her mind that she wasn’t going. She was on the phone with him and she heard another voice that demanded that she attend the audition. Muldrow said she heard the voice three times and it was time for her to take a step from her fears and insecurities and audition.

“The voice said get up and go,” Muldrow said. “Me being stubborn, I ignored it. I heard the voice again and I ignored it. The third time I heard the voice, it was more assertive and I got scared.”

Muldrow said the day is one she will never forget and it was the door that allowed her to see what God could do with her talent.

“That was the first time I heard God directly speaking to me,” she said. “I didn’t question or explain anything.”

She woke her mother up and told her that she needed to be on the road to Georgia. It was midnight and the auditions were on the following day. She began asking around to cousins trying to find a way because her family’s car was not equipped to hit the road. It was an older modeled car and the tires were bad. Surprisingly, everything worked out for Muldrow. Her father, who has always been a person of reason, went along with the plan to take their old car on the interstate with no plans of hotels to take his daughter to audition.

“That night my dad just said OK and we went,” Muldrow said. “We got on the road and we got there about 5:30 a.m. and we didn’t really have a lot of money and at the time I was still in college.”

Nothing happened to the car, no tires blew out, and they arrived safely. Unfortunately, the family didn’t have a place to sleep and they slept in the car. The family of four pulled over and slept on the side of the road. In the morning before the audition, Muldrow had to enter a McDonald’s to wash up before the audition. She had to get dressed at the sink and Muldrow recalled praying to God no one would walk in the bathroom as she was there and no one did.

“It was as if everything was mapped out,” she said.

When Muldrow walked in the place to audition there were hundreds of people preparing for the same role. To audition, you were supposed to have a prepared piece and Muldrow didn’t have one. Muldrow said she walked up to the drum and told the producers her struggle to get there and many of them were moved to tears.

“I literally walked up to the drum and I talked to God,” Muldrow said. “I asked him to make whatever comes out on the snare drum to please make it make sense.”

Muldrow said she freestyled her entire audition and it seemed as if it was a prepared piece. When she finished, she received a standing ovation. After everyone auditioned, they began calling numbers and separating people.

“If your number was called and you were on a certain side of the room,” she said. “They were sending you home.”

Muldrow said she had told herself despite the standing ovation, that she didn’t get the role. She said she was in her head beating herself up for bringing her family down to Georgia and she didn’t win anything. She was already counting herself out when she had already been chosen as the winner. She said as the stunt double she was unable to be visibly seen on the drum.

“I couldn’t be visibly seen on the drum,” She said. “I didn’t realize that that wasn’t the blessing God had for me. The blessing was that my face wasn’t seen, but my hands were.”

NO CEILINGS

After the doors were opened for Muldrow after becoming the stunt double for Alexandra Shipp in Drumline 2: A New Beat, she went from having to drive four hours for an audition to people calling her and letting her know they want her for certain roles.

She was called for BET: The Quad series, J Cole Middle Child — where the drumline was made up of only females.

Muldrow was called to participate in Beyoncé’s Coachella performance, but it was the same day as her graduation from South Carolina State and she chose her graduation to attend.

“I busted my behind at South Carolina State,” Muldrow said. “I wanted to walk across the stage and receive my degree.” Muldrow said she is in awe at what can happen when you take a step out on faith and if she hadn’t gone to that audition, the doors would not have been opened for her to achieve the great things she has done. She said that one audition allowed her to go to Atlanta three more times.

Muldrow has a message to people and it is do not be quick to decline something because you never know what you are turning down.