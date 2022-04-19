Wilson engineering team earns $15,000 in Otis Elevator competition

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In a global win, Wilson High School engineering students received $15,000 this week from Otis Elevator after they participated in Otis' international competition known as the Made to Move Communities Challenge.

The competition featured student teams from North and South America that included Florida, Chicago, Ohio, Mexico City, Mexico, and Bogotá, Distrito Capital of Colombia. Under the mentorship of Otis employees in Florence, the Wilson students made a virtual presentation which came in second only to competitors in Mexico City.

“What I learned most from this project was what it takes to find a solution that meets all criteria of a project, as well as working with a team to make a presentation for said solution,” said Albert Schirippa, one of the students who worked on the project. “My favorite part was being somewhat independent, which gave a sense of what we would be doing in the real world. Outside of some help from our mentors from Otis, it felt like we were independent as a team, and we worked together and made a product we were proud of,” Schirripa added.

According to the Otis website, this annual challenge will inspire students from around the world to come up with creative, technology-based solutions for eliminating the physical geographic and financial barriers to mobility that often inflict our neighbors.

“It was very exciting to partner with Florence One and Wilson High School in our company’s second year of the Made to Move Communities initiative,” said Kyle Matthews, Otis associate director. “The team from Wilson was tasked to solve inclusive mobility restraints within the Florence community, specifically for aging populations. The goal of this project was to inspire and support young innovators within our local schools by using STEM principles to solve for real world opportunities.”

“It has been a great privilege and honor to be a part of the Made to Move Communities Project. It is comforting and refreshing to know that this fantastic group of talented students will be the pillars of our communities one day,” said Liliana Raileanu, Otis senior human resources generalist. “They have the skills and the knowledge, but most importantly, the vision to create a solid and safe community for our future. It was a fantastic journey and an insightful learning experience.”

For their project in the competition, the students chose to present the benefits of providing an information card for the aging population making it easier for them to submit their personal data to various places rather than making personal visits, which would thereby help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“This was a wonderful experience to work with the team at Wilson through this project. To watch the spark of innovative and collaborative thinking within the group was inspiring. From day one, they hit the ground running with the project and never looked back," Matthews said. "I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to be a part of this project. I am even more proud of the team at Wilson, and they have great reason to be proud of themselves for this well-deserved achievement.”

The funds received from this project will be used to further benefit STEM projects and other student academic activities at Wilson High School.