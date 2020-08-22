Wilson getting new turf

FLORENCE, S.C. — The foundation for Wilson High School’s new Tiger Stadium is being set, as construction began on the school’s campus Monday.
As South Florida-based Burke Sports Construction Group was in the process Friday of removing grass with the intention of that being soon replaced with artificial turf made by a Georgia company, it was a welcome sight to Tigers football coach Derek Howard.
“It’s exciting, and it gives us coaches and the players something to look forward to,” Howard said. “We’ve been working out and been hearing about it. But until you see it, that’s when it really hits home, and it’s definitely going to happen. We know we’re going to play football in our home stadium in 2021, and we’re seeing the beginning stages of that.”
On Friday, crew worked toward removing the old turf, leveling the field, conditioning the soil and setting up draining as part of the plan to install that artificial surface.
Projects also include resurfacing the current track (and adding a ninth lane) along with additional seats on the home side that will accommodate up to 5,000 fans. Tiger Stadium will also get new signage at its entrance. An artist rendering shows a large brick entrance with a "Tiger Stadium" sign, in Wilson purple with a gold and a tiger paw.
There will also be a visitor’s seating section on the other side, and there will be on-campus field houses for the home and away teams, as well as Wilson coaches’ offices.
A big boost to Wilson’s project was a donation of $500,000 by Wilson alumnus and former NFL star Lawrence Timmons.
Timmons’ donation came on the heels of the completion of Wilson’s new weight room, where the equipment features Wilson purple and gold.
“All of these upgraded facilities, around the school and athletic complex, give students a renewed pride in their school,” Timmons said in June. “I’m glad to play a part in that.”
Wilson gets its stadium first. But separate plans are also in place to make the same changes at South Florence and West Florence high schools (the order of which goes first after Wilson is not known).
The goal is for stadiums to be done by the spring so spring sports can be played there.
In the history of each of these three high schools, one on-campus football game has been played — in 2019.
The words “field house” also have the three F1S high schools excited. When they play at Florence’s Memorial Stadium (built in 1949), the home field house is old and limited, and there isn’t even a visiting field house.
“Man, when you think about all the possibilities, to take a job and to see everything you want to happen for your program like this is happening is amazing,” Howard said. “Yes, it’s exciting. How many years have people said they wanted to do something about Florence Memorial.”
The three high schools will indeed host this fall’s home games at Memorial. But this will be their final year doing it.
“For Florence One Schools to build three brand-new stadiums for all three high schools, it’s a testament to the leadership of this district,” Howard said. “It’s exciting.
“I’m one of those who waits to see something happen or me to believe it’s happened,” he added “Same thing with the weight room. Until I saw the equipment, I was just waiting to see it happen.”
Now that progress is being made on Tiger Stadium in the middle of a pandemic, there still appears to be enough funds for the projects.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and money is not just free-flowing everywhere,” Howard said. “I really don’t have that information; I’m not privy to (the stadium budget). But they’re building the stadium, and I haven’t been told of anything being cut. The budget hasn’t changed, as far as I know.”
Howard talked about his pride in Florence One's commitment to improving things for students.
“I think that the vision that F1S has, putting kids first, serves more than just the academic side," he said. "It serves the artistic side, the athletic side because kids have different talents. We’re serving all the kids. So building a new stadium and putting money toward athletics is appealing to those kids who have athletic talent.
“Remodeling the Wilson auditorium is also an important part for those kids who have artistic talent,” he added. “F1S is focused on all kids’ talents and abilities, and I think that’s to be commended.”
