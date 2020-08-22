Wilson getting new turf

The three high schools will indeed host this fall’s home games at Memorial. But this will be their final year doing it.

“For Florence One Schools to build three brand-new stadiums for all three high schools, it’s a testament to the leadership of this district,” Howard said. “It’s exciting.

“I’m one of those who waits to see something happen or me to believe it’s happened,” he added “Same thing with the weight room. Until I saw the equipment, I was just waiting to see it happen.”

Now that progress is being made on Tiger Stadium in the middle of a pandemic, there still appears to be enough funds for the projects.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and money is not just free-flowing everywhere,” Howard said. “I really don’t have that information; I’m not privy to (the stadium budget). But they’re building the stadium, and I haven’t been told of anything being cut. The budget hasn’t changed, as far as I know.”

Howard talked about his pride in Florence One's commitment to improving things for students.