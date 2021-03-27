Wilson graduate gets job offer from congressman

The shooter told police that he was motivated by the conflict between his sexual addiction and his religious beliefs but some lawmakers and former presidential candidates have speculated that the shooter could have also been motivated by a rise in anti-Asian attacks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rice interrupted Tan's speech to introduce her to the audience and added that he and his staff were working to have her intern with his office this summer.

He told the audience about her studies at Wilson High School and at Purdue.

This drew applause.

Another Asian man also spoke earlier in the event, urging those attending to consider the Communist government of China the enemy, not Asian Americans.

Rice said that he felt that no one in the room hated Chinese people but that the Chinese government needed to be made to "play fair" on trade.

