Wilson graduate gets job offer from congressman
Olivia Tan

Olivia Tan speaks at an event at Bazen's Family Restaurant.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — When Olivia Tan attended Congressman Tom Rice's coffee with the Congressman Wednesday afternoon, she did not experience hate based on her ethnicity. 

Instead, Tan, a 2020 graduate of Wilson High School and a current student Purdue University, received a job offer from the congressman and applause for attending Purdue University. 

Purdue University is in West Lafayette, Ind. It is known for its engineering programs and its sports teams are nicknamed the Boilermakers. US News and World Report currently rates its engineering program the seventh best in the country. Purdue's agricultural and biological engineering programs, aeronautical engineering, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and mechanical engineering programs all rate in the top 10 of their fields. 

Tan spoke for several minutes urging Rice to support legislation that would seek to prevent racial hatred toward Asians. She also urged the audience to avoid stereotyping Asian people as restaurant owners or model minorities. 

She and her mother also had signs urging those attending the event to "Stop Asian hate" and proclaiming "Hate is a virus."

Tan's efforts come eight days after a shooting at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead including five Asian women and one Asian man. 

The shooter told police that he was motivated by the conflict between his sexual addiction and his religious beliefs but some lawmakers and former presidential candidates have speculated that the shooter could have also been motivated by a rise in anti-Asian attacks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Rice interrupted Tan's speech to introduce her to the audience and added that he and his staff were working to have her intern with his office this summer. 

He told the audience about her studies at Wilson High School and at Purdue. 

This drew applause.  

Another Asian man also spoke earlier in the event, urging those attending to consider the Communist government of China the enemy, not Asian Americans. 

Rice said that he felt that no one in the room hated Chinese people but that the Chinese government needed to be made to "play fair" on trade. 

