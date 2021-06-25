Wilson graduate writes book to help children cope with loss

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Wilson graduate has written a book to help children cope with loss.

DeAndra "Nickie" Ketter held a launch party for her book, "The Time I Spent with You," on June 12.

"Losing a parent, sibling, or a loved one is one of the hardest things we as people experience," Ketter said on Facebook. "Developing a coping mechanism is one of the best things an individual can do for themselves while grieving."

Ketter said on Facebook that when she was a child she had experienced the loss of an older sister to a car accident at the same time her parents were divorcing. She added that when those thing happened she experienced feelings of abandonment, neglect and being unwanted.

"Therefore shaping my mind and heart to feel I was unworthy to be loved, fighting all the time for peoples acceptance, affection and attention,' Ketter continued. "Parents experience so much when they lose a child, I empathize with my mother and father, because I don’t know how that feels. But siblings mourn just as hard as parents. LaToya Patrice Harris was not only my sister, but my best friend."

She said she wrote the book to give a voice to children that can relate to how she felt and can use the book to seek help from parents, teachers or counselors.