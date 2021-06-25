 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson graduate writes book to help children cope with loss
0 Comments

Wilson graduate writes book to help children cope with loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DeAndra Ketter

DeAndra Ketter recently wrote a book titled "The Time I Spent with You."

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Wilson graduate has written a book to help children cope with loss. 

DeAndra "Nickie" Ketter held a launch party for her book, "The Time I Spent with You," on June 12.

"Losing a parent, sibling, or a loved one is one of the hardest things we as people experience," Ketter said on Facebook. "Developing a coping mechanism is one of the best things an individual can do for themselves while grieving."

Ketter said on Facebook that when she was a child she had experienced the loss of an older sister to a car accident at the same time her parents were divorcing. She added that when those thing happened she experienced feelings of abandonment, neglect and being unwanted. 

"Therefore shaping my mind and heart to feel I was unworthy to be loved, fighting all the time for peoples acceptance, affection and attention,' Ketter continued. "Parents experience so much when they lose a child, I empathize with my mother and father, because I don’t know how that feels. But siblings mourn just as hard as parents. LaToya Patrice Harris was not only my sister, but my best friend." 

She said she wrote the book to give a voice to children that can relate to how she felt and can use the book to seek help from parents, teachers or counselors. 

Ketter is a native of Florence. She graduated from Wilson High School in 2003, Lander University in 2007, and Capella University in 2018. She worked as an adoption specialist from 2008 to 2020. She founded a women's shelter, The Place of Healing, in 2015. 

The book can be ordered on Amazon. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert