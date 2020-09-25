Wilson, Hammond join action to prevent alleged gold scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond have joined an effort to stop an alleged scam that has solicited $185 million from at least 1,600 seniors and other investors.

Wilson and Hammond announced Friday morning that their offices have joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and 29 other states in filing a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleging Metals.com and Barrick Capital Inc. defendants solicited money from seniors and other vulnerable investors nationwide by touting precious metals at grossly inflated prices that were not disclosed.

“The defendants had a reckless disregard for the truth by failing to disclose that virtually every investor lost the majority of their funds in the investments the firm was peddling,” Wilson said. “They capitalized on investor fear of market instability and economic uncertainty. Investors suffered substantial losses from retirement savings by relying on the false representations made by the defendants and their sales representatives.”

Hammond said, “I am proud to join Attorney General Wilson in this action to protect investors from these unscrupulous predators.”