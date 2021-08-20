 Skip to main content
Wilson High School basketball court named after Pearl Moore
Wilson High School basketball court named after Pearl Moore

FLORENCE, S.C. – The basketball court at Wilson High School now carries the name of Basketball Hall of Famer-elect Pearl Moore. 

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday evening to name the school's basketball court after Moore. 

Moore said she was honored by the school board's decision but surprised when she found out Friday morning. 

Moore was announced as a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in May. She is a graduate of Wilson High School – she was named team MVP three times – and Francis Marion University, where she scored 4,061 points, an average of 30.6 points per game.

After playing at Francis Marion, Moore played professionally for three seasons. In her first, she won a championship with the New York Stars of the Women’s Professional Basketball League (WBL) and, in her second, Moore was an all-star with the St. Louis Streak of the same league. Moore played her final professional season in Venezuela after the WBL folded. Moore is a member of at least six different halls of fame including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame for her career on the court.

