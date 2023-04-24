FLORENCE, S.C. — Students from Wilson High School placed first in an engineering contest among schools from North and South America, winning their school $25,000.

The competition, called the Made to Move Communities Challenge, is put on yearly by Otis Elevator’s, which has a large manufacturing facility in Florence. Engineers from the factory mentored engineering students at Wilson High School but said the students had all the ideas.

“We were just there as support to kind of help them, answer questions, guide them in terms of data that they may need to be looking into, those types of things,” said Katrina Graham, a human resources coordinator at the Otis facility in Florence.

Graham was on a team of mentors from Otis who helped the students at Wilson out for this year’s competition.

Each team that competes in the competition receives mentors from a local Otis factory, according to Public Relations Senior Manager Justin Herndon.

Each year, the competition revolves around mobility in one form or another, Herndon said. This year, the focus was mobility and climate change.

The students at Wilson High School made a presentation about a type of tile roofing that changes colors depending on the temperature.

Cold weather makes the tiles turn dark, absorbing more heat from the sun and heating the building; but in warm weather, the tiles get lighter, reflecting light and cooling down the building.

One of the students in the winning team from Wilson High School was Jada Spann, who said in a news release that the project was “a roller coaster experience.”

“To be transparent, the most challenging thing throughout this process was opening up and sharing our ideas. But, sooner than later, my team learned that there is no I in Team,” she said. “Everyone's opinion matters and the most important thing was to have fun. I was able to embark on a new journey and see through the eyes of an engineer.”

Wilson High School’s principal, Eric Robinson, said having Otis employees coming to work with the students can help to inspire them to learn.

“A lot of students say, ‘Why do I need to take this algebra class? Why do I need to take this geometry class?’ They can explain to them: ‘Why you are taking these classes in high school is to help you be an engineer,’” Robinson said. “We’re very excited to have them in our building.”

Students in principles of engineering, one of Wilson High School’s “Project Lead the Way” engineering courses, made up the project’s team. Engineering teacher Philip Barr facilitated the project at Wilson.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with my students and the mentors at Otis,” Barr said in a news release. “This project highlighted the importance of communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking. As my students went through this process, they utilized the design process to create a wonderful work of art.”

Last year, Wilson High School came in second place in the Made to Move Communities Challenge, earning the school’s engineering program $15,000. Robinson said the class used it to buy an engraving machine.

This year, the class that won the money will decide what to do with it as long as it somehow relates to science, technology, engineering or math, Robinson said.

Graham and Mandy Lund, the associate director of quality management systems at Otis, said they were impressed by the students’ problem solving skills.

Lund was a mentor last year, and this year her daughter Lillian Lund was on the winning team at Wilson High School.

“They impressed us from the very beginning,” Lund said. “They were engaged, they were creative, they were practical, and they put in a lot of work.”

Lund said there were a variety of ages and backgrounds represented in the group, but they all came together to create a winning project that filled her with hope.

“They really are ready to take on the challenges, and it's such a beacon of hope and confidence for the future,” she said.