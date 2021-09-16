Wilson High School homecoming parade, TigerFest to return Oct. 9

Homecoming parade registration and parade credential pickup will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.

The homecoming parade will be held in downtown beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The line-up for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Edisto and West Evans streets.

TigerFest will follow from noon to 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The event will feature entertainment from Level 10 Band, Mike Stone Band and D.J. Skillz.

Festivities will conclude with a Hall of Fame breakfast at 9 a.m. in the commons area of Wilson High School (1411 East Old Marion Highway) and a 4 p.m. gospel concert featuring Shirley Caesar and Jekalyn Carr in the Wilson High School gymnasium.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased on the web at eventbrite.com/e/wilson-high-school-2021-homecoming-gospel-concert-tickets-166753346749?aff=ebdssbeac.

The theme of the festivities will be "155 years, still Tiger strong."