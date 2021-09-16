Wilson High School homecoming parade, TigerFest to return Oct. 9

FLORENCE, S.C. – The alumni of Wilson High School will once again be able to celebrate homecoming with a parade and TigerFest after a year's hiatus.
Mark Bailey, president of the Wilson High School Alumni Association, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the annual homecoming celebration will be held from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, when the Tigers are scheduled to play cross-town rival South Florence.
The homecoming parade will be held at 10 a.m. in downtown Florence followed by TigerFest from noon to 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The homecoming festivities will begin at 5 p.m. when registration opens for the bowling tournament to be held at Southgate Bowling Center at 1902 S. Irby St.
A drop-in registration will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Waters building at 135 S. Dargan St.
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Olde English Trail Golf Club (formerly known as The Crossings) will host a golf tournament beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the Wilson-South Florence game at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. and a downtown block party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center pavilion located at 201 S. Dargan St.
The block party will feature entertainment from Sunset Band, Tru Soul Band and DJ Prince Ice.
Homecoming parade registration and parade credential pickup will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
The homecoming parade will be held in downtown beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The line-up for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Edisto and West Evans streets.
TigerFest will follow from noon to 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The event will feature entertainment from Level 10 Band, Mike Stone Band and D.J. Skillz.
Festivities will conclude with a Hall of Fame breakfast at 9 a.m. in the commons area of Wilson High School (1411 East Old Marion Highway) and a 4 p.m. gospel concert featuring Shirley Caesar and Jekalyn Carr in the Wilson High School gymnasium.
Tickets to the concert can be purchased on the web at eventbrite.com/e/wilson-high-school-2021-homecoming-gospel-concert-tickets-166753346749?aff=ebdssbeac.
The theme of the festivities will be "155 years, still Tiger strong."
The 2020 Wilson homecoming festivities were canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Except for 2020, the Wilson High School homecoming parade has been held in Florence every year since 1996. It annually draws several thousand alumni into the city for the parade, TigerFest and other events held during the week.