Wilson High School honored for computer class diversity

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High School earned top honors for diversity in computer classes.

The College Board AP announced that Wilson High School was a recipient of their Computer Science Female Diversity Award for 2020.

This award is given to a school whose percentage of female computer science exam takers meets/exceeds the school’s female population or a school that achieves a 50 percent or higher female representation in exam takers for AP computer science courses.

“New research shows that female students who take AP computer science are more likely to major in computer science in college compared to matched peers. Through your leadership in diversifying computer science education, you prepare your female students for the high-paying, in-demand jobs of the future and give them the opportunity to help solve some of society’s most challenging problems," according to the letter that accompanied the award.

Wilson Principal Eric Robinson said that he and his school staff have worked hard to have a variety of coursework options available for all students.