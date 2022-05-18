Wilson High School students wins summer trip to Germany

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Lucie Pike, a sophomore at Wilson High School, won an all‐expenses‐paid summer study trip to Germany.

Pike became a national winner after having scored in the 95th percentile on the Level III 2022 National German Examination for High School Students, which is sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).

More than 11,900 students participated in the program. After qualifying with a high score on the National German Exam, Pike submitted responses to several short essay questions in German and English. She was then interviewed (in both German and English) by a committee of high school teachers and college professors of German.

Pike is one of one hundred outstanding German students selected from across the United States to receive the award. The study trip includes an air transportation round trip to Germany from New York, a home stay with a host family, and excursions to places of cultural and historical significance. The study trip, now in its 61st year, is made possible through a grant from the Federal Republic of Germany.

Pike is a student of Dr. Lucia Huang, German teacher at Wilson High School.