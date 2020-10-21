Wilson High School to host Jaime Harrison on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison is set to hold a drive-in get-out-the-vote rally at Wilson High School Saturday afternoon.

The rally is expected to take place at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Wilson High School at 1411 E. Old Marion Highway. The parking lot will open for cars at 4 p.m. and will remain open until the lot is at capacity.

Harrison plans to share his plan to restore hope to the state, according to an announcement.

Harrison attended and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He won a scholarship to Yale after high school.

Harrison is running against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham for a seat in the United States Senate.

He is a native of Orangeburg.

Harrison attended and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He won a scholarship to Yale after high school.

At Yale, Harrison majored in political science. He graduated in 1998.

Harrison graduated from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2004.