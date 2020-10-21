 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson High School to host Jaime Harrison on Saturday
0 comments

Wilson High School to host Jaime Harrison on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison is set to hold a drive-in get-out-the-vote rally at Wilson High School Saturday afternoon. 

The rally is expected to take place at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Wilson High School at 1411 E. Old Marion Highway. The parking lot will open for cars at 4 p.m. and will remain open until the lot is at capacity. 

Harrison plans to share his plan to restore hope to the state, according to an announcement. 

Harrison attended and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He won a scholarship to Yale after high school.

Harrison is running against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham for a seat in the United States Senate. 

He is a native of Orangeburg. 

Harrison attended and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He won a scholarship to Yale after high school.

At Yale, Harrison majored in political science. He graduated in 1998.

Harrison graduated from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2004.

He also has served as executive director of the House Democratic Caucus, as vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, as a lobbyist for the Podesta Group and for United Way Worldwide and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

He became chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party in 2013, the first African American to hold the post. He served in that role until 2017.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death
Local News

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert