Wilson High School's National Honor Society helps people at two Florence laundromats Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – People washing clothes at two Florence laundromats received a hand on April 17 from the Wilson High School National Honor Society.

The school’s national honor society partnered with Four Giving Hearts, a Georgetown based nonprofit, to provide everyone inside of two laundromats with detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets and a bag of coins as part of the nonprofit’s “With Loads of Love From FGH” initiative.

“The pop-up giveaway is a great way to unite in action to spread kindness, and it was a positive way to wrap up National Youth Violence Prevention Week, which was April 12-16,” said Charlene McKnight, founder and executive director of Four Giving Hearts.

The Foundation was founded on June 18, 2018 in memory of R.J. McKnight and Jon Paul McKnight, two of the “four” giving hearts. The four colors of the foundation’s logo represent the birthstone colors of the four McKnight children. It is under the leadership of a board including Charlene McKnight, Chenella McKnight, Dorothya Nero, Jessie Welch and Nakell Williams.

For more information, visit fourgivinghearts.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.