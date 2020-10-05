Wilson parade canceled, homecoming still Friday, West and South homecomings postponed

FLORENCE, S.C. — The purple and gold parade that has become a Florence tradition will not be held in 2020.
However, Wilson High School's football game Friday night against North Myrtle Beach at Memorial Stadium is still the Tigers' homecoming.
Wilson will be the lone Florence One School to crown a homecoming queen and king at halftime of a football game this year. South Florence and West Florence, however, have postponed their homecomings from football season until the winter or spring.
Wilson High School Alumni Association President Mark Bailey said Monday afternoon that the alumni association would not be holding the Wilson homecoming parade or TigerFest this year due to concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19. Bailey added that he would have liked to see the numbers come down so the association could have held the event.
Bryant Moses, president emeritus of the Wilson High School Alumni Association, confirmed Monday afternoon that there would be no parade or Tigerfest in 2020.
Moses added that the alumni association was hoping start things back up with a reunion next June.
Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen said Wilson was still having homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium. He added that each school was given the choice whether to go ahead and have homecoming in football season or postpone it.
“We want to try to be as normal as possible,” McQueen said. “I mean, we’re having football games. So, if we’re having football games, we want to be as close to normal as possible. It won’t exactly be normal. But we would like to have those events that we can safely do. It’s going to be a much smaller number than in the past, but we can still celebrate our kids.”
A homecoming king and queen will be chosen from a smaller field. But there will be no Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, and the like. And the candidates for homecoming queen can only be escorted by a family member.
“I would say for each and every school, football homecoming is big,” McQueen said. “You talk about the activities and things like that during the week, leading up to the football games. That brings people back together that hadn’t seen each other in a year for class reunions and things like that for people to come into our city.”
“Our limit at the stadium will be 3,500 people, but we want people to come out and support our kids because they deserve it,” McQueen said. “Our kids have gone through quite a bit of things, from March until now. So, right now, we need to come together as a community and a town and support these kids as much as possible.”
West athletic director Greg Johnson and South athletic director Cody Slaughter cited the pandemic as cause for postponing homecoming until winter or spring.
“We want to make homecoming as special as possible for the kids, and the last thing we want to do is set a date this football season we won’t be able to meet,” Johnson said. “But we want to give the kids the best experience for a homecoming as possible. So, we think having it in either the winter or spring can do just that.”
Slaughter echoed that.
“We don’t know how we would be able to do some of the traditional ceremonies and things like that with COVID around,” Slaughter said. “You start talking about homecoming courts and some of the other events associated with homecoming that kids are accustomed to, and with COVID involved it’s not going to be possible to do some of those things.
"So, I don’t think they’d get as much enjoyment of going ahead and jumping into it, and having a homecoming during football season when they can’t do all the things they want to do,” he added. “We’re not exactly sure about when the best time to do it will be. We’ve tossed around the idea of doing it during basketball season, or potentially in the spring when we can maybe even let some sports that don’t get to experience and event like this have it, instead of football always being the ones to do it. Kids are always going to want to do the things they’ve been able to do. And that’s just not reasonable or possible right now.”
