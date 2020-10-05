Wilson parade canceled, homecoming still Friday, West and South homecomings postponed

“We want to make homecoming as special as possible for the kids, and the last thing we want to do is set a date this football season we won’t be able to meet,” Johnson said. “But we want to give the kids the best experience for a homecoming as possible. So, we think having it in either the winter or spring can do just that.”

“We don’t know how we would be able to do some of the traditional ceremonies and things like that with COVID around,” Slaughter said. “You start talking about homecoming courts and some of the other events associated with homecoming that kids are accustomed to, and with COVID involved it’s not going to be possible to do some of those things.

"So, I don’t think they’d get as much enjoyment of going ahead and jumping into it, and having a homecoming during football season when they can’t do all the things they want to do,” he added. “We’re not exactly sure about when the best time to do it will be. We’ve tossed around the idea of doing it during basketball season, or potentially in the spring when we can maybe even let some sports that don’t get to experience and event like this have it, instead of football always being the ones to do it. Kids are always going to want to do the things they’ve been able to do. And that’s just not reasonable or possible right now.”