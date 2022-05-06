Wilson seniors walk the halls at Timrod Elementary, inspire students

FLORENCE, S.C. — Henry Timrod Elementary School students — now seniors at Wilson High School — returned to where it all began Friday afternoon for a senior walk through the school.

And they brought their drum line with them.

The seniors, about 10 of them, lined up in the school's entryway and waited for the percussion section to pass them by and fell in behind.

Where they went in the school cheers followed. When they arrived in the breezeway they were met by cheering and screaming students, some of whom held signs of encouragement for the seniors.

"I'm so proud of them and their accomplishments," said Principal Elizabeth Jackson, all smiles, after she followed them through the school and watched a front-lawn performance.

"When they walk these halls its an inspiration to the students here now. I look at our sixth-graders, our kindergartners and our first-graders and I know they're going to do the same thing," Jackson said as she stood with senior Ka-Trica Owens.

"I have a lot of favorite students. They all are my favorite students. Ke-Trica is very special. It seems like just yesterday she was here," Jackson said.

"I enjoyed being at Timrod when I had the ability to come and learn, " Owens said. "I'm glad the teachers were nice and kind to help me when I needed help. They pushed me and I have improved a lot."

All the seniors were met with hugs and kind words from teachers, who insisted on photos as they gathered first in the school's media center and then in the entryway.

"It means a lot," said senior Jordan Eagleton. "I remember when we were younger and we'd see the kids come back and it was so much fun. Now, being able to come back and we don't know any of these kids, it was fun to come back and see all the teachers who helped us get where we are now."

"It speaks from the heart. It's nice to know that they feel like if we did it they can do it too," Eagleton said.

"It's definitely a nostalgia trip," said Matthew Wiggins. "I definitely wish for them to success. I definitely wish for them to have the opportunities that I have."

Timrod is usually one of the first elementary schools to play host to a senior walk and other schools will later in the month.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

