Wilson, South Florence post highest ever graduation rates

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Florence One high schools reached their highest graduation rates ever in 2021.
The district announced that South Florence High School and Wilson High School reached graduation rates of 92.3% and 91.7% respectively. South Florence’s and Wilson’s rankings among South Carolina high schools jumped significantly. In 2020, South Florence was ranked 193rd in the state in 2020 and in 2021, it is ranked 46th. Wilson was ranked 119th in 2020 and is 56th in 2021.
South Florence Principal Shand Josey said that creating programs to keep students engaged while also preparing them for college or a future career is crucial.
“We set a goal at South Florence for academic excellence for all students and, despite the hardships of 2020-2021, our students pressed on toward the finish line of high school graduation,” Josey said. “The key to our success has been our commitment to meeting each student’s needs on an individual basis and providing them with the necessary support systems to be successful. I am extraordinarily proud of the SFHS graduating class of 2021 for their hard work, dedication, and achievements in reaching the milestone of high school graduation.”
Wilson Principal Eric Robinson said that Wilson’s graduation rate has continued to rise over the last several years thanks to the hard work and commitment of both students and staff.
“I am very excited and proud of the increase in our graduation rate,” Robinson said. “Last year was even more challenging than normal, but the Seniors in the Class of 2021 overcame all the obstacles. I would also like to thank the teachers and our school counseling department for our success too.”
The district’s other high school, West Florence, dropped from 2020 but remained above the state average at 90%. West Florence is now ranked 91st in the state.
Overall, the district reported a graduation rate of 91.2%, the district’s highest ever and well above the state rate of 83.3%. The graduation rate places the district 10th in the state compared to 36th in 2020.
Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said it is amazing to see the amount of change that has taken place.
“If you look at the district’s graduation rate a decade ago it was not even 80 percent,” O’Malley said. “Compare that to now, where all three of our high schools are 90 percent or above, and you can see the transformative journey that Florence One Schools has been on. I am incredibly proud of the progress that has been made.”