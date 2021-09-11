Wilson, South Florence post highest ever graduation rates

“I am very excited and proud of the increase in our graduation rate,” Robinson said. “Last year was even more challenging than normal, but the Seniors in the Class of 2021 overcame all the obstacles. I would also like to thank the teachers and our school counseling department for our success too.”

The district’s other high school, West Florence, dropped from 2020 but remained above the state average at 90%. West Florence is now ranked 91st in the state.

Overall, the district reported a graduation rate of 91.2%, the district’s highest ever and well above the state rate of 83.3%. The graduation rate places the district 10th in the state compared to 36th in 2020.

Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said it is amazing to see the amount of change that has taken place.

“If you look at the district’s graduation rate a decade ago it was not even 80 percent,” O’Malley said. “Compare that to now, where all three of our high schools are 90 percent or above, and you can see the transformative journey that Florence One Schools has been on. I am incredibly proud of the progress that has been made.”

