Wilson student named 2021 Byrnes Scholar

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Wilson High School student who wants to attend either Francis Marion University or Belmont University was awarded a James B. Byrnes Foundation scholarship.

Raelyn Ott will be recognized as a 2021 Byrnes Scholar during a ceremony at Wilson High school on May 18 at p.m.

The James F. Byrnes Foundation awards scholarships to young South Carolinians who have lost one or both parents by death. The scholarship program was established by the late Governor James F. Byrnes in 1948 and has awarded over 1100 scholarships to date.

The foundation has currently 42 Byrnes Scholars attending colleges and universities of their choice. The scholarships are for four years at $4,500 per year totaling $18,000 for four years.

The James F. Byrnes Foundation is unique among organizations which provide college scholarships. In addition to financial assistance, there is a personal involvement with each student.

This involvement is carried out throughout one on one contact with the executive secretary, the directors of the foundation and the Byrnes Scholars alumni.