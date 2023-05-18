FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High School students had something extra with their lunch Thursday — bang bang chicken.

The chicken came in a sample-size package with their regular meal as part of Chartwell's Global Eats program designed to teach students about other cultures through food.

"We introducing the kids to different countries. Today we're going to China and that's why we have the Szechuan chicken, bang bang chicken. It's a healthy way to eat it but still good food," said Katrina Smith, Florence One Schools head chef for its food vendor, Chartwell.

"It's a little spicy, but most of our kids like spicy, they love spicy," Smith said.

"It's important to expose them to new cultures and new food," Smith said of school students. "When you learn about food you learn about a lot of stuff. Food is culture."

Thursday's sampling also gave Smith the chance to grab a couple of spatulas and get behind a cooktop.

"It's definitely fun for me and the kids love to watch me cook," Smith said.

This is garlic and ginger, brown rice, peas and carrots, green onions, this is the chicken, sesame seeds and cucumbers and bang bang sauce and shredded cabbage — in the right order at the right time.

Most of the ingredients can easily be from leftovers of other, different, meals, Smith said.

The meals, part of next year's Global Eats program, are inspired by Italy, China, India and Mexico, said Angela Price with Chartwells.

"It gives the students an opportunity to have food from different cultures. They can travel around the world still be in a school cafeteria," Price said.

"If you think where families gather it's around the dining table. Food is a big part of what makes everybody happy," Price said.

Thursday's sampling was in addition to the students' usual lunch — free to those who bought a hot lunch and those who brown-bagged it.

The meal also came with some decorative accoutrements, some literature about the program and a recipe card for students who want to make it again at home.

A positive reaction to the dish means that students next year could find it in rotation with other lunch selections, Price said.