Wind, rain forecast as Elsa blows through Pee Dee Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday made landfall about 11 a.m. as it started out across the Southeast on its way out into the Atlantic Thursday just off the coast of New York.
The storm is forecast to drop to tropical depression strength as it passes through the Pee Dee overnight Wednesday and throughout the day Thursday with, the more intense effects from the storm set for early Thursday morning through the day and then forecast to depart Thursday evening.
"Although the center of Elsa is expected to remain inland of the coastline from Georgia through the Carolinas during the next day or two, tropical storm conditions are expected along much of the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina," according to the National Weather Service briefing on the storm.
"Tropical storm conditions are also possible along the coast of the mid-Atlantic state by Thursday night or Friday," according to the briefing.
"Heavy rain across the coastal Carolinas may produce isolated flash and urban flooding tonight through Thursday evening," according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. "Isolated tornadoes are also possible late (Wednesday) into Thursday."
A tropical storm warning has been posted for coastal Georgetown and Horry counties and the coastal marine waters from Little River Inlet to the South Santee River. Tropical Storm watches have been posted for coastal areas of North Carolina as well.
"Even if your area is not under any watches or warnings, you still may experience some impacts, including flooding rainfall, isolated tornadoes and gusty winds (Wednesday) through Thursday evening," according to the briefing.
The vast majority of the Pee Dee is forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain from the storm, with amounts falling closer to the coast.
"Locally higher amounts may occur and could lead to isolated flooding. Never drive through flooded roadways -- turn around, don't drown," according to the Wilmington briefing.
"Parts of our SC area are in a 'slight' (2/5) or 'marginal (1/5) by the Storm Prediction Center for (Wednesday night) and most of the area is in a 'marginal risk for Thursday."
"Remember to have multiple ways to receive a warning. If you are under a tornado warning, take shelter immediately -- go to the lowest floor of a sturdy structure and stay away from widows," the Wilmington meteorologists wrote in their briefing.
Peak sustained winds are forecast to be in the 30-mile-an-hour range through the Pee Dee with lower speeds forecast to the east and west.
"The chances for tropical storm force winds have gone down to mostly 5-15% across the area with the recent westward shirt in the track and the intensity forecast of 35 mph, which is a depression," according to the briefing.
The strongest winds, which are forecast to be below tropical storm strength, are forecast to arrive early Thursday morning in the Pee Dee.
Elsa dumped rain across Florida's northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday but appeared to have spared the state significant damage and widespread power outages.
Elsa wobbled through the Gulf of Mexico, briefly reaching hurricane strength, but moved ashore as a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday in its 11 a.m. advisory. The storm made landfall in lightly populated Taylor County with a maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Tornado warnings were issued in several northern Florida counties, including the Gainesville area, on Wednesday morning.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a morning news conference that no major structural damage or deaths from the storm had been reported.
"Clearly, this could have been worse," the governor said, adding that many storm-related deaths come after the system passes. "Be very careful when you're working to clear debris," he said.
Tropical storm warnings were canceled for Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Further north, the Tampa Bay metropolitan area — while wet and windy — appears to have emerged mostly unscathed. Tampa was no longer under a hurricane warning, but weather forecasters warned of tropical storm conditions, including strong winds and flash flooding.
DeSantis said there were up to 26,000 customers without power in the region, most of them in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties that surround Tampa Bay. Crews were working to restore electricity and DeSantis said no hospitals reported an outage, which has been a major problem in past storms.
"We're fortunate to see minimal damage and flooding this morning, but it's important to keep safety top of mind. Be aware of your surroundings & don't drive through flood waters," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said on Twitter.
The storm was moving northward, almost parallel to the west coast of the state, according to forecasters.
Schools and government offices in the Tampa area were closed and most public events postponed as Elsa approached Tuesday. Castor, however, predicted hockey's Stanley Cup finals game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens would be played as scheduled Wednesday night.
Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday and planned to resume flights at 10 a.m. Wednesday following a check for any storm damage, according to its website.
Earlier Tuesday, Elsa swept past the Florida Keys but spared the low-lying island chain a direct hit.
The U.S. Coast Guard said 13 people were rescued from a boat that had left Cuba with 22 people aboard late Monday. Nine people remained missing.
The storm also complicated the search for potential survivors and victims in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium on June 24. Despite that challenge, crews continued the search in the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on the state's southeast coast.
Forecasters said Elsa would slice across inland north Florida as a tropical storm with strong rains and wind, then move on to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before heading out in the Atlantic Ocean by Friday. A tropical storm watch was in effect early Wednesday for the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia from Duck, North Carolina, to Chincoteague, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.
In Georgia, a tropical storm warning was posted along the portion of the coast of Brunswick, with the National Hurricane Center saying tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of up to 50 mph are expected in parts of southeast Georgia.
"Right now, we're basically looking at a cloudy, rainy and windy day," Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton told the Brunswick News on Tuesday. "I feel confident we can sit down and let it pass over us without any major impacts. Hopefully."
To the north in South Carolina, emergency officials were watching Elsa, but no evacuations were ordered during the peak summer beach tourism season. The storm was expected to track inland, but coastal forecasters noted the worst weather was on the east side of the storm and could dump up to 5 inches of rain and bring wind gusts up to 55 mph in places like Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.