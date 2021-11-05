Windy weekend forecast for Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A coastal weather system will make for a blustery day in the Pee Dee Saturday.

The system is expected to cause coastal flooding with tides reaching the dunes and inundating vulnerable areas along the coast, according to a bulletin issued by the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 40-45 miles an hour are possible.

Up to three inches of heavy rain along the coast is forecast.

Inland, the Pee Dee could see wind gusts around 30 miles an hour and up to one inch of rain, according to the bulletin.

Winds Saturday will increase throughout the day and will peak Saturday night and then calm as the day progresses Sunday.