 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Windy weekend forecast for Pee Dee
0 Comments

Windy weekend forecast for Pee Dee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A coastal weather system will make for a blustery day in the Pee Dee Saturday.

The system is expected to cause coastal flooding with tides reaching the dunes and inundating vulnerable areas along the coast, according to a bulletin issued by the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 40-45 miles an hour are possible.

Up to three inches of heavy rain along the coast is forecast.

Inland, the Pee Dee could see wind gusts around 30 miles an hour and up to one inch of rain, according to the bulletin.

Winds Saturday will increase throughout the day and will peak Saturday night and then calm as the day progresses Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness at Kenosha trial describes chaotic scene

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election
Local News

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council. Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley who received 299 votes or 34.97% to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four year term on the county council. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert