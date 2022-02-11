Wine maker speaks to Florence Lions Club

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Lions had a chance Wednesday to hear from a Florence County vintner as well as the opportunity to sample some of the vineyard's wines.

Carlos Norton, wine master at Cartersville Country Winery, and Susann Watson spoke about the winery during the club's lunch meeting at Florence Country Club.

The winery produces about a dozen varieties of wine from muscadine grapes, which make for sweet wines, Norton said.

The wines are sold in about 180 Pee Dee area stores.

"We started 13-14 years ago. We had a big fire that slowed us down," Norton said. "We've been in the stores roughly four years now."

The winery, located at 571 Lamar Highway in Timmonsville, offers an air B&B, event space, an RV parking area and a tasting room.

"These are our four main sellers. Moonlight Imagination, which is a sweet wine, sweet white wine," Norton said. "Lynches River Red, which I'm sure y'all have heard of Lynches River. It's a sweet red."